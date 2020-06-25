Test Nebraska site coming to Schuyler

Evert said she has concerns as, although Test Nebraska is available in English and Spanish, there are several languages spoken in Schuyler. She said getting everyone to understand how important it is to sign up on the Test Nebraska website has been a struggle. Also, she said, not everyone has a computer.

“That is another issue that we’re trying to figure out how we can help those people who want to get tested but don’t have computers,” she said. “How can we get them registered?”

There will be no antibody testing at the sites. In Colfax County, Evert said everybody is doing a good job of trying to social distance.

“They’re wearing their masks, which is very important when they’re out in public,” she said. “People are trying as hard as they can.”

This summer will have Test Nebraska, but it won’t have the Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool. The City Council voted against opening it on June 16.

Pool Manager Veronica Nepper said she was disappointed but not shocked.