TestNebraska comes to Schuyler

A new TestNebraska site opened this week in Colfax County, said Connie Peters, president of CHI Health Schuyler.

The site went live on Tuesday Aug. 4 and will also run Thursday Aug. 6 from 9-11 a.m., Peters said.

The test positivity rate in Colfax County was 39.2% according to the East-Central District Health Department’s July 31 situation update, and there have been four deaths in Colfax County.

“I think we knew that that was a goal of ours to bring this to community, it’s an important thing,” Peters said. “We want as many people tested in our community as possible.”

CHI Health Schuyler has been working on a contract with the state of Nebraska, which goes through the end of October, Peters said, and because CHI Health Schuyler is part of a larger health system, there were other CHI sites included in the contract.

“It will be a drive up test site on the south side of the hospital campus,” Peters said.

The samples collected at CHI Health Schuyler will be transported via courier to Lincoln for testing, she noted, which was one of the details they had to arrange before they could start.