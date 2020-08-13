The pieces are coming together

Clarkson/Leigh opens the season against Cross County, pegged as one of the early state favorites after a loss in the semifinals last year to eventual champion Osceola/High Plains. The Patriots finish the season with one of their biggest rivalries in "The Bacon Bowl" against Howells-Dodge, a D-1 powerhouse that went 10-1 last year.

The key for the Patriots comes in their rushing attack. Paprocki and McEvoy will be crucial in Clarkson/Leigh hopes to be successful in these key matchups.

The starting quarterback rushed for 762 yards and 18 touchdowns on 105 carries last year. McEvoy rushed for 1,709 yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.

"The biggest thing of course is the execution," Clarkson said. "We play a really tough schedule. Our kids are a pretty tight group. If we execute at a high level, I think we can play at a high level."

Clarkson/Leigh's returning talent and the current landscape of D-1 football has drawn some eyes to the Patriot's program. Clarkson said he has addressed the added attention to the program and doesn't expect it to be a hindrance.