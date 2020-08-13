The pieces are coming together

Clarkson/Leigh head football coach Jim Clarkson said he's optimistic coming into the 2020 football season, and with good reason.
Senior Lance Paprocki returns for his third year under center and senior 'Touchdown' Tommy McEvoy will be back on the field after an injury sidelined him in 2019.
Paprocki and McEvoy are two of 17 returning lettermen in what many Patriots believe has the makings of a team ready for a long playoff run. Last year, Clarkson/Leigh finished with a record of 7-3, the second-most wins in program history.
The Patriots also defeated Riverside in the first round of the playoffs for their third playoff win in program history and first since 2015. Clarkson/Leigh started practice Monday for is believed to be a season with the makings of a long playoff run.
"Our kids expect to be very competitive," Clarkson said. "We expect to be in the mix. The kids are pretty confident and we have a pretty good team. We expect to be in the mix for a district title and hopefully make a playoff run."
It won't be an easy task though, as the Patriots' schedule is loaded with talented opposition.
Clarkson/Leigh opens the season against Cross County, pegged as one of the early state favorites after a loss in the semifinals last year to eventual champion Osceola/High Plains. The Patriots finish the season with one of their biggest rivalries in "The Bacon Bowl" against Howells-Dodge, a D-1 powerhouse that went 10-1 last year.
The key for the Patriots comes in their rushing attack. Paprocki and McEvoy will be crucial in Clarkson/Leigh hopes to be successful in these key matchups.
The starting quarterback rushed for 762 yards and 18 touchdowns on 105 carries last year. McEvoy rushed for 1,709 yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.
"The biggest thing of course is the execution," Clarkson said. "We play a really tough schedule. Our kids are a pretty tight group. If we execute at a high level, I think we can play at a high level."
Clarkson/Leigh's returning talent and the current landscape of D-1 football has drawn some eyes to the Patriot's program. Clarkson said he has addressed the added attention to the program and doesn't expect it to be a hindrance.
"The kids talk about it," he said. "We try to address it for sure. We can't focus on that. We have to focus on getting better and focus on ourselves.
"But, also it's good to recognize that because it's exciting. We feel like we've had a pretty good program, it's always fun to have your name in the paper and have people recognize that. That's fun, and I want the kids to enjoy that."
McEvoy is getting much of the talk. He recently received an offer from the University of South Dakota to play football and will be a major part of Clarkson/Leigh's success.
Clarkson isn't quite sure what to expect out of the running back after missing his junior season.
"I think I know what he brings, but it's been two years since we've seen him play a football game," he said. "He looks really, really good right now. I think he just brings a different level of explosiveness to our team."
McEvoy is the son of assistant coach Bob McEvoy.
"He's very football intelligent," Clarkson said. "He's a very intelligent kid in general. Just his knowledge and athleticism combined makes him really exciting. We're excited to get him back."
Clarkson/Leigh also has the benefit of a large roster. The Patriots have 34 players out for the team, including 16 freshmen.
"It's exciting," Clarkson said. "We think it could be very helpful. It's a good group, and they have a chance to develop and get a lot of playing time that way."
Clarkson/Leigh has multiple goals coming into 2020. The first is to win the Bacon Bowl against Howells-Dodge, the second is to make a playoff run and the third is to win a state title.
"Of course, everybody wants to win a state championship," Clarkson said. "That is definitely a goal of theirs."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!