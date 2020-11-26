The year they've been waiting for

"Having a bigger team and a new room kind of feels like a new, fresh start," Reeves said.

Despite having 14 wrestlers, Clarkson/Leigh will be missing a few weight classes in its starting lineup. The Patriots will be doubled up at multiple weight classes. Reeves said he expects to fill seven or eight.

Clarkson/Leigh will be allowed to enter two wrestlers in most tournaments and fully expects to take advantage of getting everyone on the mat.

The jump in competition from junior high to high school can be difficult for some wrestlers, but Reeves believes several of his freshmen will find success in their first season.

"Dylan Higby and Jaden Stoklasa are two kids that have been in our club since we started it and our both tough kids. They've always done well at the club level, and I don't even know if they lost a match in junior high."

Higby was on Team Nebraska and was a middle school All-American. Higby and Stoklasa are also first cousins.