The year they've been waiting for

Clarkson/Leigh wrestling coach Tyler Reeves has been waiting five years for this season to finally arrive.
The current freshman class was only in fifth grade back then, but the Patriots knew they had a special class and wanted to get the program rolling.
That patience has finally paid off as Clarkson/Leigh will have its largest team in its five-year history. Ten freshmen join the squad to make a 14-member team.
"It certainly feels a lot different," Reeves said. "It's been the group we've been waiting for."
Clarkson/Leigh had six on the team in 2019, seven in 2018 and 10 in 2017. The program has qualified three wrestlers to state and won one match in its history.
The Patriots return two wrestlers from last year, sophomores Jackson Koehn and John Bunch. Junior Cooper Vance was hoping to wrestle but will be kept out of competition after an injury at the end of football season.
Practice officially started on Nov. 16, and the Patriots were given a new wrestling room to accommodate for the bigger team.
"Having a bigger team and a new room kind of feels like a new, fresh start," Reeves said.
Despite having 14 wrestlers, Clarkson/Leigh will be missing a few weight classes in its starting lineup. The Patriots will be doubled up at multiple weight classes. Reeves said he expects to fill seven or eight.
Clarkson/Leigh will be allowed to enter two wrestlers in most tournaments and fully expects to take advantage of getting everyone on the mat.
The jump in competition from junior high to high school can be difficult for some wrestlers, but Reeves believes several of his freshmen will find success in their first season.
"Dylan Higby and Jaden Stoklasa are two kids that have been in our club since we started it and our both tough kids. They've always done well at the club level, and I don't even know if they lost a match in junior high."
Higby was on Team Nebraska and was a middle school All-American. Higby and Stoklasa are also first cousins.
The Patriots also bring in two transfers from Iowa, Bryce and Connor Jurgenson.
"You want to bring everybody along so that in a few years the whole team is competing at a higher level," he said. "I'm not going to push the better kids and leave the rest in the dust. Steel sharpens steel and we need the better kids to push the less experienced ones and vice versa.
"We need those guys to step up and try to battle with the better kids. That's how you get better. Some of those younger kids, I expect them to compete for medals. There's no doubt about it."
Clarkson/Leigh opens the season on Dec. 5 at the Howells-Dodge Invite.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
