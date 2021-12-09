Tree of Memories returns to Schuyler

The Schuyler area has a deep-rooted history, and that history is on display at the Schuyler Historical Society. The display of remembrance takes on a special meaning for the holidays through the Tree of Memories.

The Schuyler Historical Society will be holding its annual Tree of Memories fundraiser this month. Those who are interested in taking part in this fundraiser are asked to send the name of their loved one(s) along with their name and address to 309 E. 11th St. in Schuyler. Those names will be placed on an ornament and put on display through the end of the year.

The suggested donation is $10 each (which includes postage and handling to receive the snowflake). Ornaments will be sent out after Jan. 2.

This fundraiser was started many years ago, Schuyler Historical Society Treasurer Betty Brichacek said. When it started, members were crafty and crocheted the snowflakes. In the past these snowflakes were made by LaVerna Vrichacek but this year they will be made by Karen Abegglen, of Columbus.

“It’s a very worthwhile project that many people enjoy getting a snowflake to honor their loved ones,” Brichacek said.

Snowflakes with the names are placed on a tree in the museum. Each snowflake has a name or an individual, but because it can be hard to read, there is signage next to the tree with all the names listed.

Although many of the names provided for the snowflakes are of those who have passed away, participants can also recognize living relatives as well, Schuyler Historical Society Curator Theresa Shonka said. It’s meaningful to have the names in the window, Brichacek added.

“You don’t see that all the time, and it’s just once a year, and to me, Christmas is the time of remembering your loved ones,” Shonka said, adding she fondly remembers her mother at this time of the year.

This event continues to grow every year, she added. Last year there were 115 sold which was a record. This year there have been 100 made.

The Schuyler Historical Society holds a number of fundraisers throughout the year, and this one is more popular, Shonka said. This year’s funds will be going towards roof repair at the museum's annex – the old Schuyler Sun building, where Shonka said it is leaking quite a bit.

“This year we have a purpose for the money that is acquired – other years we do too– but this year it’s specifically designated for the roof repair,” Brichacek said.

Items that can be found in this part of the museum are: printing press equipment; a farm room which includes farm primitives; a schoolroom; a veterinarian room, which includes some tools and more; and a beauty shop.

“It is so nicely displayed. Theresa, our curator, has done a fabulous job renovating the entire area, putting up signs as to what some of the items are, where they came from, who’s family donated,” Brichacek said. “You can go through it several times and you’ll always find something new to see. It’s quite well displayed and we encourage everybody and anybody come see it because it’s really, really (important and a) very, very (big) tribute to our community and our heritage of years gone by.”

Last spring, as the issues continued to get worse, volunteers looked into the possibility of getting a new roof. A steel roof, that would cover about half the building, will be about $50,000, Brichacek said. So far they have raised $15,000.

The group started doing fundraisers for this project at that time. One popular fundraiser was hosting an Elvis Presley tribute artist show and there have been donations made for this cause. They were able to get a loan from the City of Schuyler, but that needs to be paid back, Brichacek explained.

“It’s going to be a very good project, very good for the building because it should last a long, long time rather than just patching it up as it had been done in the past,” Brichacek said.

For more information, call Shonka at 402-615-2061 or Brichacek at 402-615-0857.

Snowflakes will be mailed to those who have purchased them after Jan. 2.

Monica Garcia is the managing editor for the Schuyler Sun. She can be reached at monica.garcia@lee.net.

