Trio of seniors lead boys golf

There are high hopes for the Schuyler Central High School boys golf team this season.
The Warriors have 13 talented golfers on the squad including six experienced seniors, two juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.
Brante Hayes will be serving as the head coach for his seventh season. The girls head coach, Shanda Hall, will once again be helping out from time to time as well.
Leading the team in 2021 are Easton Hall, Aaron Langemeier and Merrick Kort. All three are not only outstanding golfers but all three work well together to provide leadership for the rest of the team.
The talented trio each have the talent and experience to challenge for a trip to the state meet at the end of this season.
“Easton, Aaron and Merrick will top off our team this year as seniors,” Hayes said. “Those three have worked hard, and if they are able to find focus out on the course on a daily basis, they should help the team bring home some hardware this season.
“Easton brings in the most varsity experience from previous years. Merrick has a full season of varsity under his belt and Aaron has a handful of meets at the varsity level.”
The experience factor will be both the strength and weakness of this year’s squad.
“The sophomores are pretty much considered freshmen golfers since COVID-19 stopped our season early last year and I wasn’t able to work with them too much,” Hayes said.
There are only two juniors on the team to lead the team in the future, but Hayes is hoping that his younger golfers will gain valuable experience during the junior varsity events.
The top competition in the Central Conference should be Aurora and York, according to Hayes. He also sees Columbus Scotus as another strong team. Hayes noted that Lakeview should be a much improved team in 2021.
The Warrior golfers open their season March 29 in the West Point-Beemer Invitational in West Point at the Indian Trails Country Club.
“Keeping COVID and flooding away, we are all just really excited to be out there on the course,” Hayes said. “The boys and I have already put in some course cleanup helping out at the course, cleaning up the tree lines as our community service project. We will more than likely be doing some more work to help keep the course looking nice. I know that everyone is eager to compete, and I’m very anxious to see what this season will bring.”
The last Schuyler boy to make it to state was Preston Hall in 2016 who finished in 59th place with a score of 174. The last Warrior to medal was Justin Mlnarik who tied for 13th with a scored of 159.
The last time Schuyler qualified a team to state was in 2004.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.