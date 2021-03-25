Trio of seniors lead boys golf

“The sophomores are pretty much considered freshmen golfers since COVID-19 stopped our season early last year and I wasn’t able to work with them too much,” Hayes said.

There are only two juniors on the team to lead the team in the future, but Hayes is hoping that his younger golfers will gain valuable experience during the junior varsity events.

The top competition in the Central Conference should be Aurora and York, according to Hayes. He also sees Columbus Scotus as another strong team. Hayes noted that Lakeview should be a much improved team in 2021.

The Warrior golfers open their season March 29 in the West Point-Beemer Invitational in West Point at the Indian Trails Country Club.

“Keeping COVID and flooding away, we are all just really excited to be out there on the course,” Hayes said. “The boys and I have already put in some course cleanup helping out at the course, cleaning up the tree lines as our community service project. We will more than likely be doing some more work to help keep the course looking nice. I know that everyone is eager to compete, and I’m very anxious to see what this season will bring.”