Up and running: Schuyler Farmers Market open for the season

“Everybody is being asked to stand 6 feet apart from each other. Our vendors are all 10 feet apart from each other,” she said. “We’re asking customers to shop with their eyes, not with their hands. If they want to see something, better or more up-close, they can ask the vendor to handle the product for them.”

This particular Farmers Market comes after a rough spring.

“We had those really cold freezing, like, a whole week of freezing nights and then the next week it was in the hundreds. I know, I myself, personally lost a lot of things because of that drastic keeping things safe from the freeze and then all of a sudden things are reheating,” Theilen said. “I know that for me a lot of things are more behind this year than most years and that’s because of the weather more than anything. Especially once we get into tomatoes and peppers we have way more vendors coming out.”

People have been happy to have human interactions again, she said.

One of the vendors, Phil Gish, said he and his wife Wanda enjoy interacting with customers and the other vendors. He noted that this year isn’t too different from the last three years they've been at the Schuyler Farmers Market.