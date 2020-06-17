Up and running: Schuyler Farmers Market open for the season

Kristy Theilen remembers going to the Schuyler Farmers Market with her grandfather when she was a kid. Now, as director, she’s overseen its reopening the during COVID-19 pandemic with new safety measures.
The Farmers Market is held every Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of CHI Health Schuyler, 104 W 17th St. This year the core vendors didn’t hesitate to come back and more vendors usually join throughout the summer, but they are still looking for additional vendors, she said.
“(Thursday, June 11) was our first day,” Theilen said. “It was really slow, but due to all of the other extenuating circumstances, everything took much longer to put together, because of all the uncertainty of whether or not we would be able to even open. So we hadn’t gotten flyers out yet. I was behind on social media. Other than that it was beautiful, it was a beautiful day.”
Without COVID-19, they usually start the first week in June. Last week, the market had three vendors. They hope to add some more entertaining events this summer, if they can.
The new safety measures include all the vendors wearing masks and gloves, asking patrons to wear masks and use a hand sanitation stand before they go up to a vendor’s stand and placing arrows on the cement of the parking lot so people walk in one direction.
“Everybody is being asked to stand 6 feet apart from each other. Our vendors are all 10 feet apart from each other,” she said. “We’re asking customers to shop with their eyes, not with their hands. If they want to see something, better or more up-close, they can ask the vendor to handle the product for them.”
This particular Farmers Market comes after a rough spring.
“We had those really cold freezing, like, a whole week of freezing nights and then the next week it was in the hundreds. I know, I myself, personally lost a lot of things because of that drastic keeping things safe from the freeze and then all of a sudden things are reheating,” Theilen said. “I know that for me a lot of things are more behind this year than most years and that’s because of the weather more than anything. Especially once we get into tomatoes and peppers we have way more vendors coming out.”
People have been happy to have human interactions again, she said.
One of the vendors, Phil Gish, said he and his wife Wanda enjoy interacting with customers and the other vendors. He noted that this year isn’t too different from the last three years they've been at the Schuyler Farmers Market.
“People wear their masks and keep a little bit more distance. They don’t come up to our table and actually handle the produce. That’s about the only difference,” Gish said. “We visit with them and answer any questions. I handle bagging up the produce and the baked goods and my wife handles the money. So I’m not handling the money or the produce and neither is she.”
The first two or three Farmers Markets each year are always a little slow since they don’t have as much produce, Gish said. Right now, their potatoes, green beans and tomatoes aren’t ready, but produce like onions, radishes and lettuce are.
“It’s a lot of work, but we enjoy interacting with the people and talking with them and getting to know them,” he said. “It’s not like going to a grocery store and you look at the produce and pick up something you want. We actually know what they want and what they’re looking for we try to grow products and make baked goods that we cater directly to them.”
CHI Health Schuyler made sure they were following the health measures and then reached out to East-Central (District Health Department) to make sure the guidelines were what they needed to follow, said Executive Assistant Claudia Lanuza.
“We are encouraging the guidelines of only one person per family, really planning out the visit beforehand, no mingling, it would just be come shop and go back home. We are enforcing those guidelines,” Lanuza said. “We think it’s an opportunity to support vendors but also to be able to have that as an option for fresh fruit and produce for our community members.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
