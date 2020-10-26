Volleyball Wrap: Jaguars finish season with a win

Oct. 22
Howells-Dodge def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-9, 25-18, 25-10: Howells-Dodge (22-4) wrapped up its regular season with a sweep over Tekamah-Herman (6-22) on the road.
The victory comes after Howells-Dodge lost to North Bend Central (15-12) on Oct. 20.
Howells-Dodge faced Tekamah-Herman again on Monday in the first round of the home subdistrict tournament, but the game ended after the print deadline.
Class B #6 York def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-15, 25-8: Schuyler (3-18) ended the regular season on a 13-match losing streak after falling to Class B No. 6 York (24-8) in a road loss.
Senior Stefany Rocha led the Warriors with four kills, senior Kayli Vavricek added three, sophomore Natalie Yrkoski finished with two and senior Alejandra Castro contributed one.
York junior Masa Scheierman finished with nine kills to lead all players.
Senior Sarai Avila led Schuyler with two aces and four assists, and Vavricek finished with eight digs.
Schuyler played South Sioux City (2-18) on Tuesday in the B-5 subdistrict tournament at Blair.
Oct. 20
D-2 #4 Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-2: D-2 No. 4 St. Francis sophomore Kylee Wessel delivered 12 kills to help the Flyers defeat the Warriors. Schuyler is 0-9 against St. Francis since 2014. Schuyler stats were not available.
Madison def. Schuyler, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22: Yrkoski and Vavricek each delivered six kills and Rocha and freshman Aylin Portillo added three each, but it wasn't enough to defeat Madison (6-21).
Schuyler committed 23 attacking errors, nine service errors, four blocking errors, 13 dig errors, five ball-handling errors and seven serve-receive errors.
Oakland-Craig def. C-2 #7 Clarkson/Leigh, 19-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-13: C-2 No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (20-6) dropped its final match of the regular season on the road at Oakland-Craig (20-6).
Oakland-Craig junior Bailey Helzer dominated the match with 37 kills.
Clarkson/Leigh freshman Chloe Hanel led the Patriots in kills with 19, senior Cassidy Hoffman added 12 and junior Kennedy Settje and senior Kayden Schumacher each added 10.
Schumacher, Hanel and senior Alissa Kasik all served two aces, Hoffman led Clarkson/Leigh with five blocks, Schumacher finished with 26 digs and Held led with 45 assists.
"We didn't execute our block as well in the (third and fourth sets) as we did in the first two sets. Usually, our block is on point, but we were caught on our heels and we started solo blocking Helzer, and that really hurt us," coach Becky Schneider said. " She's good and we needed to be throwing up a double block on her."
North Bend Central def. Howells-Dodge, 33-31, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23: Sophomore Grace Baumert finished with 31 kills, but it wasn't enough for Howells-Dodge to get past North Bend Central (15-12).
Junior Ellie Baumert served three aces, senior Janessa Schmidt blocked three shots, senior Riley Pokorny led with 17 digs and Ellie Baumert finished with 46 assists.
