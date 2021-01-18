Warrior Boys Fall to Seward; Edge WP-Beemer

The win one, lose one trend continued for the Schuyler Central Warriors boys basketball team during a 48-40 loss at Seward on Jan. 12 then came back to defeat the West Point-Beemer Cadets in a 47-46 thriller at West Point on Jan. 14.
The Warriors have yet to win back-to-back games this season but also have only lost consecutive games on one occasion, explaining their 6-6 record midway through the schedule.
In their game against the previously winless Bluejays from Seward, Schuyler jumped out to a 16-10 lead after one quarter of play but the host squad took it to the Warriors 17-10 in the second quarter to take the narrowest of leads, 27-26, at the intermission break.
Seward outscored Schuyler 7-4 in a third quarter defensive struggle then put the game away in the fourth period, outscoring the Warriors to capture their first victory of the season by the score of 48-40.
“We needed to respond to what Seward was doing defensively better,” Schuyler Central head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “All we needed to do was to respond and be a little more aggressive and play more physically ourselves, and we would have seen a much different outcome.
Easton Hall played well in the defeat, leading the Warriors with a team-high 19-point effort. He was followed by Oscar Velez with seven points, Elvin Arevalo with six and Yair Garcia and Aaron Langemeier with four points each.
In the victory over the West Point-Beemer Cadets, the Warriors dominated the first three quarters, building an impressive 42-26 lead. Schuyler led 16-10 after one quarter of play and 30-18 at the intermission break.
After outscoring WP-Beemer 12-8 in the third quarter, it looked as if the Warriors were going to run away with their sixth victory of the season. But the Cadets made things interesting in the final frame.
“Thank goodness for good free throw shooting,” Beebe said. Without that, we could have seen a different outcome.” The Warriors connected on 13 of 15 free throw attempts including 4 for 6 in the final quarter.
“We should have never given up 20 points in the fourth quarter to West Point,” Beebe said. “We made some key turnovers and West Point converted them into points.”
Langmeier led the Warriors with 17 points while hauling in six rebounds. Hall scored 13 points, led the team with 10 rebounds, three steals and four assists, but the senior also had an eye-popping 12 blocked shots for Schuyler to complete the impressive all-around effort.
“We’ll take the win and hope that when we find ourselves in the same situation with a big lead late in the game, that we will do a better job in closing out the game,” Beebe said of the victory.
The Warriors had a home game against Central City on Tues. Jan. 19 and host Columbus Lakeview on Fri. Jan. 22.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.