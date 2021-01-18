Warrior Boys Fall to Seward; Edge WP-Beemer

The win one, lose one trend continued for the Schuyler Central Warriors boys basketball team during a 48-40 loss at Seward on Jan. 12 then came back to defeat the West Point-Beemer Cadets in a 47-46 thriller at West Point on Jan. 14.

The Warriors have yet to win back-to-back games this season but also have only lost consecutive games on one occasion, explaining their 6-6 record midway through the schedule.

In their game against the previously winless Bluejays from Seward, Schuyler jumped out to a 16-10 lead after one quarter of play but the host squad took it to the Warriors 17-10 in the second quarter to take the narrowest of leads, 27-26, at the intermission break.

Seward outscored Schuyler 7-4 in a third quarter defensive struggle then put the game away in the fourth period, outscoring the Warriors to capture their first victory of the season by the score of 48-40.

“We needed to respond to what Seward was doing defensively better,” Schuyler Central head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “All we needed to do was to respond and be a little more aggressive and play more physically ourselves, and we would have seen a much different outcome.