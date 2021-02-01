Warrior girls hold off Cowboys, earn first win

With the possibility of a winless season staring them in the face, the Schuyler Central girls basketball team came out and played its best quarter of the season and defeated Boys Town 26-21 in a Jan. 29 road road victory.

The Warriors were clinging to a precarious 11-10 halftime lead over the winless Cowboys when they came out and dominated the third quarter. Schuyler outscored Boys Town 9-2 after halftime to take a 20-12 lead heading into the final period.

“We had a struggle early against Boys Town,” head coach Dan Wolken said. “We just had a tough time scoring. I told our players to relax and let the game come to them. We did a much better job the second half of working together.”

The Cowboys outscored Schuyler Central 9-6 in the fourth quarter but the Warriors were up to the task of holding off Boys Town down the stretch.

Jocelyn Tena led Schuyler with nine points followed by Judith Vasquez with six, Kathryn Tzunux five, Alejandra Castro with four and Emily Daviu with two.

Earlier in the week, the girls fell to the Aurora Huskies in the first round of the Central Conference tournament by the score of 60-6. Schuyler did not score in the first quarter as Aurora raced to a 25-0 lead.