Warrior Wrestlers Gain Valuable Experience at Plattsmouth Invitational

On the surface it would appear that the Schuyler Central High School Warriors boys wrestlers struggled at the Plattsmouth Invitational on Saturday. In reality, the Schuyler grapplers picked up valuable experience competing against some of the top athletes in eastern Nebraska.

Heading into Central Conference action this Saturday and District competition one week later, the Warriors came home with a pair of third-place medalists, one fourth-place finish, two fifth-place efforts and five sixth-place results in the eight-team invitational.

The first-place trophy went to Class A powerhouse Millard South and it's 290 points, well ahead of the 167 points scored by the runner-up Blair Bears. Finishing in third place was Pierce with 122 points followed by Waverly in fifth place with 120 points, Grand Island Northwest in sixth place with 102.5 points, Ralston in seventh place with 91.5 points and Schuyler Central in eighth place with 72.5 points.