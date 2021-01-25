Warrior Wrestlers Gain Valuable Experience at Plattsmouth Invitational

On the surface it would appear that the Schuyler Central High School Warriors boys wrestlers struggled at the Plattsmouth Invitational on Saturday. In reality, the Schuyler grapplers picked up valuable experience competing against some of the top athletes in eastern Nebraska.
Heading into Central Conference action this Saturday and District competition one week later, the Warriors came home with a pair of third-place medalists, one fourth-place finish, two fifth-place efforts and five sixth-place results in the eight-team invitational.
The first-place trophy went to Class A powerhouse Millard South and it's 290 points, well ahead of the 167 points scored by the runner-up Blair Bears. Finishing in third place was Pierce with 122 points followed by Waverly in fifth place with 120 points, Grand Island Northwest in sixth place with 102.5 points, Ralston in seventh place with 91.5 points and Schuyler Central in eighth place with 72.5 points.
"I was happy with the way that we wrestled,” head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. “We competed well. We wrestled well the previous week in our tournament and took a few guys over to David City. All in all, I was happy with our performance at Plattsmouth. The Plattsmouth Invite is a very tough tournament with very good teams. To medal eight guys at this meet is a great accomplishment.”
In the final round of the tournament, Johnathan Gonzalez and Daniel Jerez garnered third place finishes for SCHS. Gonzalez won his final match with a 3-0 decision over Matthew Zietek from Plattsmouth at 145 pounds, and Jerez won by fall in 1 minute, 11 seconds in the 220-pound clash against Nick Erickson from Pierce.
In the 138-pound fourth-place match, Schuyler Central’s Jesus Carrasco scored an 8-0 major decision over Michael Mass from Ralston.
At 132 pounds, Freddy Basilio won by fall at 4:14 over Max Yendra of Grand Island Northwest to earn his fifth-place medal while Gabriel Moayo also took home fifth-place hardware at 195 pounds when he scored a 6-2 decision over Colton Fritz from Pierce.
Earning sixth-place medals for the Warriors were Trey Svatora at 113 pounds, Jesus Hernandez at 126 pounds, Jhony Escobar at 160 pounds, Chris Escobar 170 pounds and Daniel Garcia at 285.
Svatora lost by fall in his fifth-place match to Caleb Alcorta of Grand Island Northwest at 1:47 while Hernandez also lost by fall one minute into the first period of his match against Logan Wooten from Plattsmouth.
Jhony Escobar lost by fall at 4:19 to Dylan Berg from Blair, Chris Escobar dropped a 6-3 decision to Cailyb Weekley of Grand Island Northwest and Daniel Garcia was pinned at 1:11 by Billy Schleichardt of Grand Island Northwest.
The Schuyler wrestlers will be competing in the Central Conference meet on Sat. Jan. 30 at Adams Central High School in Hastings.
“I feel we are getting better each week,” said Hlavac. “We will be prepared for the conference meet this weekend.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.