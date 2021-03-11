Warrior wrestling sees a step in the right direction

Schuyler head wrestling coach Jeremy Hlavac said there was a lot to be happy about when he looks back on the past season.

The Warriors sent four members to the state tournament - twice as many as the year before - two of those won matches and one was a victory away from the medal round.

"To be honest with you I was very pleased with the way our season ended," Hlavac said. "I thought we put together a pretty solid year. We had some ups and downs, obviously with COVID and a bunch of other things, but I was very happy with the way our season progressed. I thought we got better as the season went on. That was huge."

The four wrestlers who represented Schuyler at sate were Jonathon Gonzalez, Diego Maganda, Edgar Diego and Gabriel Moyao.

Diego may have been the biggest surprise out of the group and was one of the highlights of the season for Hlavac.

"Going into the subdistrict and district tournament he definitely exceeded his outcome," Hlavac said. "I just love it because he is a good kid. He did things the right way and didn’t miss any practices, and didn’t miss any competitions, and the good stuff paid off for a good kid.