Warrior wrestling sees a step in the right direction

Schuyler head wrestling coach Jeremy Hlavac said there was a lot to be happy about when he looks back on the past season.
The Warriors sent four members to the state tournament - twice as many as the year before - two of those won matches and one was a victory away from the medal round.
"To be honest with you I was very pleased with the way our season ended," Hlavac said. "I thought we put together a pretty solid year. We had some ups and downs, obviously with COVID and a bunch of other things, but I was very happy with the way our season progressed. I thought we got better as the season went on. That was huge."
The four wrestlers who represented Schuyler at sate were Jonathon Gonzalez, Diego Maganda, Edgar Diego and Gabriel Moyao.
Diego may have been the biggest surprise out of the group and was one of the highlights of the season for Hlavac.
"Going into the subdistrict and district tournament he definitely exceeded his outcome," Hlavac said. "I just love it because he is a good kid. He did things the right way and didn’t miss any practices, and didn’t miss any competitions, and the good stuff paid off for a good kid.
"That’s the best part. You never get to hear those stories. Usually the good kid that did all this work came up short. He was the case where the good kid got to shine. He’s a good kid, a good hard worker and got the reward of being a state qualifier out of it."
Another highlight of the season was the conference tournament where Schuyler finished fourth as a team with one champion, two silver medalists and two third-place finishers.
"We had our best showing at our conference tournament," Hlavac said. "We had a lot of guys step up and get into the medals, which was great. I thought we really wrestled well brining our season to a close once we got into our subdistrict."
Not everyone was happy with how their season ended. Sophomore Diego Daganda was seconds away from earning a medal at state but lost in sudden victory time in the third round of consolations.
But Hlavac said Maganda is using the disappointing feeling as motivation and is already looking to get back on the mat.
"After the season got done, on that Monday he was one the first ones to come to me asking about when we’re going to start training for Midwest Classic and USA state and offseason wrestling," Hlavac said. "Obviously, that fire was right there. That’s good to have."
This was the final season for six seniors - Freddy Basilio, Jesus Carrasco, Jonathon Gonzalez, Bryan Valdivia, Jessie Martinez and Daniel Jerez. Basilio, Carrasco, Gonzalez and Jerez were the four seniors on varsity.
Gonzalez was the lone senior to make it to state, but Hlavac said all six were key members of the team.
"Our six seniors that we had on the team, and those four especially, they’ve wrestled all four years," Hlavac said. "It wasn’t just a kid popping in here or there. They’ve been staples of our program for four years.... That’s the foundation of our program.... I wish those guys nothing but the best."
Hlavac added he is excited for the future and believes the junior class may be one of the strongest in terms of leadership in a while.
"This group that we have coming up, the junior group right now, they fill the bulk of our lineup," he said. "We have two returning junior state qualifiers, Gabriel and Edgar. I think those guys are ready to fill that role. They kind of already are as of right now. Leadership is a huge thing. I think we do a good job developing some leaders."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net