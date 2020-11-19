Warriors continue to rebuild

It was another tough year for the Schuyler Central High School football team as the Warriors completed a 1-8 campaign. But while the season finished on a losing skid, there were many reasons to look ahead to a positive future.

The Warriors took a gamble in stepping down to Class C-1 this past season and for the 2021 season in hopes of rebuilding the program. Even though there was only one victory, the team competed well throughout the season with several standout performances. Most of those players will be returning next season in hopes of taking a few more steps towards success.

“This season was fun to see the improvement and buy-in from this group of kids,” head coach Jason Ankrah said. "Many young kids stepped up in the challenge and did what was needed for success.”

The Warriors opened the season with a 37-20 home loss to Sandy Creek. They then traveled to Nebraska City and fell to the Pioneers by the score of 36-6. The third week of the season proved to be the season highlight as Schuyler held on for a 14-6 home victory over Douglas County West to win its first game under Coach Ankrah and raise the season to 1-2.