Warriors continue to rebuild

It was another tough year for the Schuyler Central High School football team as the Warriors completed a 1-8 campaign. But while the season finished on a losing skid, there were many reasons to look ahead to a positive future.
The Warriors took a gamble in stepping down to Class C-1 this past season and for the 2021 season in hopes of rebuilding the program. Even though there was only one victory, the team competed well throughout the season with several standout performances. Most of those players will be returning next season in hopes of taking a few more steps towards success.
“This season was fun to see the improvement and buy-in from this group of kids,” head coach Jason Ankrah said. "Many young kids stepped up in the challenge and did what was needed for success.”
The Warriors opened the season with a 37-20 home loss to Sandy Creek. They then traveled to Nebraska City and fell to the Pioneers by the score of 36-6. The third week of the season proved to be the season highlight as Schuyler held on for a 14-6 home victory over Douglas County West to win its first game under Coach Ankrah and raise the season to 1-2.
“Winning our first varsity game definitely helped improve the energy and culture here at Schuyler,” Ankrah said, “And, now that they have a taste of winning it helped get things going in the right direction.”
The Warriors closed out their pre-district schedule with a 50-7 loss at Raymond Central and 49-6 home loss to Logan View.
Schuyler’s first district game was scheduled to be at North Bend, but the Warriors had to come up with a last-minute non-district game switch against Centura due to COVID conflicts with North Bend. The Warriors competed well for a half before losing 34-6.
Schuyler Central completed their season with district losses of 55-15 to Columbus Scotus at home, 62-0 at Lakeview and 35-6 to district champion West Point-Beemer at home.
Offensively, the Warriors were led by quarterback Dennis Martinez and running back Johnathan Gonzalez, who both rushed for over 400 yards on the season. As a team, SCHS scored 10 rushing touchdowns, ran for 1,128 yards and passed for 347 yards. Schuyler was outscored by their opponents 364 points to 80.
Defensively, Dennis Martinez led the Warriors with 35 solo tackles. Gabriel Moayo led SCHS with nine tackles for losses while Daniel Jerez added eight. Moyao also had two forced fumbles registered for the Warriors while Johnathan Gonzalez and Jhony Escobar each had one.
Diego Svoboda had two interceptions while Donny Rice and Diego Maganda had one pick each. Cezar Lininger led the team with 43 tackles followed by Escobar with 42, Martinez with 40 and Maganda with 31.
The Warriors will face the same schedule next season with the home and away games switched. There will be many good athletes returning to district teams, but Ankrah feels that his squad can be right there with them in his third year at the helm.
“I am looking forward to returning the majority of our starters and getting a jump on off season workouts as soon as possible,” Ankrah said. “Weight room work and continuing to teach the game to the kids is what I look forward to as well.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!