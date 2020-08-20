Warriors, Cougars kick off new season

It's been 664 days since the last time Schuyler won a football game.
The Warriors are looking to break that streak on Friday when they face C-2 opponent Sandy Creek at 7 p.m.
For the senior class, earning a win would be a picture perfect way to start their final season and build momentum for the first multiple win season in a decade.
"This is a great opportunity to show how hard we've worked and the time we've put into this team and get a win," senior Daniel Jerez said.
Sandy Creek went 3-6 last year with wins against Southern Valley, Freeman and Superior. Those three teams had a combined record of 3-24.
The Cougars also lose many key pieces off of last year's roster including senior quarterback Connor Crumbliss, who led the team in passing yards (842) and rushing yards (156). Crumbliss had a hand in 68 of Sandy Creek's 131 total points. He was also the second leading tackler with 69 stops
In total, Sandy Creek graduated six seniors off last year's squad and returns eight juniors. Yet, regardless of the makeup of the Cougars, Schuyler has spent fall camp focusing on itself.
"Honestly, I don't really know much about Sandy Creek," senior Johnny Gonzalez said. "We need to work hard together and believe in ourselves that we can win a game."
Schuyler will have 11 seniors on the team. Those fourth-year players have been working on sharing their voices and encouraging their teammates. They also believe they're better prepared to win than a year ago.
"We've been more focused on actually getting things done," Jerez said.
A win Friday, and likely any that will follow, must include better performance in every area of the game. Offensively though, the Warriors struggled to create offense late last fall.
The Warriors managed to score only 13 points combined in the last six games of 2019 and were outscored by a total of 318-13.
Schuyler found some offense in the first three games, totaling 37 points. Unfortunately, a majority of the players that contributed to that total have graduated. New faces and names will have to make their own mark.
The seniors feel a win against Sandy Creek could go a far way in adding momentum to the season.
"It's going to show progress of the team," Jerez said. "It'll show we're growing and developing with our new coach."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
