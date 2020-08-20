Warriors, Cougars kick off new season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's been 664 days since the last time Schuyler won a football game.

The Warriors are looking to break that streak on Friday when they face C-2 opponent Sandy Creek at 7 p.m.

For the senior class, earning a win would be a picture perfect way to start their final season and build momentum for the first multiple win season in a decade.

"This is a great opportunity to show how hard we've worked and the time we've put into this team and get a win," senior Daniel Jerez said.

Sandy Creek went 3-6 last year with wins against Southern Valley, Freeman and Superior. Those three teams had a combined record of 3-24.

The Cougars also lose many key pieces off of last year's roster including senior quarterback Connor Crumbliss, who led the team in passing yards (842) and rushing yards (156). Crumbliss had a hand in 68 of Sandy Creek's 131 total points. He was also the second leading tackler with 69 stops

In total, Sandy Creek graduated six seniors off last year's squad and returns eight juniors. Yet, regardless of the makeup of the Cougars, Schuyler has spent fall camp focusing on itself.