Warriors Cruise to Team Dual Title at Oakland-Craig

Escobar earned a 6-3 decision over Jacob Andresen from Wahoo, picked up a 6-5 decision over Jack Pille from Oakland-Craig, won a decision over Zachary Binder from Crete by the score of 5-2, gained a 16-1 technical fall over Isaiah Reed from Syracuse and was unopposed against Centennial.

Finally, Jerez pinned Noah Visger from Wahoo in 1:36, was unopposed against Oakland-Craig, defeated Kennedy Vicente Vasquez from Crete by a score of 4-3, picked up a fall over Chance Buchanan from Syracuse in just 19 seconds and pinned Nickolas Keith from Centennial at 1:12.

Other Schuyler Central wrestlers participating in the event were: Trey Svatora (0-3) and James Castanon (1-1) at 113, Brayan Romero (4-1) at 120, Jesus Hernandez (3-2) at 126, Freddy Basilio (2-3) at 132, Jesus Carrasco (4-1) at 138, Chris Escobar (2-3) at 170, Edgar Diego (3-2) at 182, Gabriel Moyao (3-2) at 195 and Bryan Romero (1-4) at 285.

“We went 5-0 in the duals,” Schuyler Central head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. “We had some very good performances from our kids and that was great to see.”