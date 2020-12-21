Warriors fall to Blair, Defeat Lexington

Blair used balanced scoring with six players all scoring six or more points to defeat The Schuyler Central Warriors 44-32 on Dec. 15 in the SCHS gymnasium. The loss dropped the Warriors to 2-3 on the season while the Bears improved to 4-3.
The Warriors got a 3-poiter and a layup from Elvin Arevalo and a layup by Aaron Langemeier to stay within four points of Blair 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.
A jumper from Jacob Czapla with 2:50 remaining in the first half gave Blair their largest lead of the first half at 16-10. Langemeier then answered for Schuyler 30 seconds later with a 3-point bomb, pulling the Warriors back to within 16-13. A layup and two free throws by Wyatt Ogle made it 20-13 in favor of the Bears, but a jumper by Oscar Velez and a pair of free throws by Langemeier with 5.7 seconds remaining in the second quarter brought Schuyler back to within 20-17 at the end of the half.
“I liked what I saw from our team in the first half tonight,” SCHS head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “Our players still need to respond to the type of game that we’re seeing from our opponents.”
The third quarter proved to be the difference in the game as the Bears outscored the Warriors 13-6 to carry a 33-23 lead into the final quarter of action.
Blair scored the first five points of the final frame to build a 38-23 advantage. When Yair Garcia popped in a jumper with 1:07 left in the game, it brought Schuyler to within nine points at 39-30, but it proved to be too little too late.
“Tonight was a tough, grind-it-out type of physical game with a Class B opponent who had some size and quickness,” Beebe said. “Teams getting after us like this and playing us this way are only helping us if we respond like we need to.”
Easton Hall and Langemeier tied for team-high scoring honors with nine points each. Elvin Arevalo added seven points while Oscar Velez had four, Garcia two, and Gavin Bywater added one from the charity stripe.
On Saturday, Schuyler traveled to Lexington and evened its season record at 3-3 with a 35-31 victory. The Warriors had lost their previous two road games at Douglas County West and at Plattsmouth.
“Everyone was really excited to get our first road win of the year,” Beebe said.
The Warriors struggled early, being outscored by the Minutemen 10-3 in the first quarter but they then dominated the second and third quarters outscoring Lexington 27-19 to grab a 30-29 lead heading into the final quarter of action.
“It was a grinder type of game,” Beebe said. “We didn’t have a field goal in the first quarter, fell behind by seven points in the first half yet we were still able to come back and win.”
Schuyler then held Lexington to only two points in the fourth quarter to finish off the conference victory.
“You have to be excited with the mental toughness we showed tonight,” Beebe said.
Langemeier and Hall once again tied for team high scoring honors, this time pouring in 13 points apiece. Also scoring for the Warriors were Velez with seven points and Garcia with two.
Hall led Schuyler in rebounds with 10 while Velez added 5, Langemeier 4, Garcia 3, and Arevalo and Caden Shonka with one board each.
The Warriors will return to action in the Columbus Holiday Tournament to be held at Lakeview High School on Dec. 29 and 30.
