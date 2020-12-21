Warriors fall to Blair, Defeat Lexington

Blair used balanced scoring with six players all scoring six or more points to defeat The Schuyler Central Warriors 44-32 on Dec. 15 in the SCHS gymnasium. The loss dropped the Warriors to 2-3 on the season while the Bears improved to 4-3.

The Warriors got a 3-poiter and a layup from Elvin Arevalo and a layup by Aaron Langemeier to stay within four points of Blair 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.

A jumper from Jacob Czapla with 2:50 remaining in the first half gave Blair their largest lead of the first half at 16-10. Langemeier then answered for Schuyler 30 seconds later with a 3-point bomb, pulling the Warriors back to within 16-13. A layup and two free throws by Wyatt Ogle made it 20-13 in favor of the Bears, but a jumper by Oscar Velez and a pair of free throws by Langemeier with 5.7 seconds remaining in the second quarter brought Schuyler back to within 20-17 at the end of the half.

“I liked what I saw from our team in the first half tonight,” SCHS head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “Our players still need to respond to the type of game that we’re seeing from our opponents.”

The third quarter proved to be the difference in the game as the Bears outscored the Warriors 13-6 to carry a 33-23 lead into the final quarter of action.