Warriors Fall to Central City and Lakeview

The Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team scored over 20 points in each of their games last week but still fell to Central City 58-20 and Columbus Lakeview 60-21, dropping to 0-11 on the season.

In the Jan. 19 game against Central City, the Bison outscored Schuyler 17-2 in the first quarter and 20-5 in the second frame to take a 37-7 halftime lead.

The Warriors came out in the second half and played one of their best quarters of the season, nearly matching the Bison 13-9.

The Warriors only had two players score with Jocelyn Tena leading the way with 11 points and Alejandra Castro close behind with nine.

“Jocelyn and Alejandra took most of our shots tonight and that is going to happen when they are seniors,” head coach Dan Wolken said. “They did a really nice job. They were finding their rhythm and taking their shots when they were there.”

In the game played against Lakeview on Friday, the Warriors trailed 19-5 at the end of the first quarter but played the Vikings on even terms of 7-7 in the second quarter to trail 26-12 at the break.