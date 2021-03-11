Warriors Finish with Double Digit Wins

For the first time since the 2013-14 basketball season, the Schuyler Central High School boys basketball team ended the season with double digits in victories, going 10-13 during the 2020-21 campaign. Schuyler finished with the identical 10-13 record seven years ago.

The Warriors got off to an impressive 4-3 start as they completed the holiday tournament in Columbus last December. During that run, Schuyler had impressive wins of 51-25 over Madison, 64-33 over David City, 35-31 over Lexington and 49-30 over Columbus Lakeview.

Following a 51-46 win over York and a thrilling 47-46 win at West Point-Beemer on January 14, the Warriors stood at six wins and six losses.

Schuyler picked up its first conference tournament victory in quite some time as they squeaked past Grand Island Northwest 36-34 in first round action before falling to Aurora 53-38 and Crete 50-44 in its next two tournament games.

The Warriors ended the regular season with a 48-42 win at Fairbury and a 53-40 home victory over Raymond Central before falling to Blair in the first round of the district tournament by the score of 48-34.