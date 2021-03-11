Warriors Finish with Double Digit Wins

For the first time since the 2013-14 basketball season, the Schuyler Central High School boys basketball team ended the season with double digits in victories, going 10-13 during the 2020-21 campaign. Schuyler finished with the identical 10-13 record seven years ago.
The Warriors got off to an impressive 4-3 start as they completed the holiday tournament in Columbus last December. During that run, Schuyler had impressive wins of 51-25 over Madison, 64-33 over David City, 35-31 over Lexington and 49-30 over Columbus Lakeview.
Following a 51-46 win over York and a thrilling 47-46 win at West Point-Beemer on January 14, the Warriors stood at six wins and six losses.
Schuyler picked up its first conference tournament victory in quite some time as they squeaked past Grand Island Northwest 36-34 in first round action before falling to Aurora 53-38 and Crete 50-44 in its next two tournament games.
The Warriors ended the regular season with a 48-42 win at Fairbury and a 53-40 home victory over Raymond Central before falling to Blair in the first round of the district tournament by the score of 48-34.
The Schuyler Central squad featured two players who were dominant both inside the lane and from behind the arc.
Easton Hall averaged 14.5 points a game, mostly from in the paint, where he also dominated defensively, blocking a whopping 96 of the opponents shot attempts. Hall also led the squad with 180 rebounds, 41 assists and 43 steals. He will be suiting up for the Peru State College Bobcats next season.
The other stalwart for the Warriors was Aaron Langemeier. Langemeier average 14.3 points per game, was second on the team in rebounds with 117, was second in assists with 38 and added 25 steals on the defensive end of the court. He has accepted a scholarship offer to continue his basketball career next season as a member of the Midland University Warriors.
Other players who played their final games for the Warriors were Elvin Arevalo, Larry Lopez, Yair Garcia, Logan Johnson, and Oscar Velez.
Arevalo scored 87 points, Velez 76 points, Garcia 68 points and Johnson 14 points.
Players expected to suit up for Schuyler during the 2021-22 campaign will be junior Caden Shonka and sophomore Gavin Bywater. Shonka scored 28 points this season with 32 rebounds while Bywater scored 18 points and had nine assists.
The Warriors were under the coaching leadership of Lyndon Beebe this past season.