Warriors medal six at David City

DAVID CITY - Schuyler wrestling didn't know it was competing in Friday's David City Invite until Wednesday when the Scout wrestling program reached out and asked head coach Jeremy Hlavac if he'd like to bring some wrestlers.

Hlavac jumped on the opportunity and brought a mix of varsity and junior varsity wrestlers.

The tournament featured some of the best teams in the area including David City, Milford, Centennial, East Butler and Malcolm.

Despite the difficult competition, the Warriors came away with six medals out of 12 wrestlers.

"I was very pleased with our effort," Hlavac said. "We're grinding. We're burning the candle at both ends."

The tournament was a nine-team tournament that medaled the top four wrestlers in each weight.

Bryan Valdivia was the highest medalist for Schuyler placing second at 152 pounds. The Warriors finished with three bronze medalists - James Castahon at 113, Chris Escobar at 170 and Cole Bohac at 220. Edgar Diego at 182 and Andel Quezada at 195 both finished in fourth.

"Chris Escobar did a nice job for us. I was very pleased with his effort today," Hlavac said. "Bryan Valdivia has stepped in at 152 for me due to some injuries and he's been grinding and doing great."