Warriors medal six at David City

DAVID CITY - Schuyler wrestling didn't know it was competing in Friday's David City Invite until Wednesday when the Scout wrestling program reached out and asked head coach Jeremy Hlavac if he'd like to bring some wrestlers.
Hlavac jumped on the opportunity and brought a mix of varsity and junior varsity wrestlers.
The tournament featured some of the best teams in the area including David City, Milford, Centennial, East Butler and Malcolm.
Despite the difficult competition, the Warriors came away with six medals out of 12 wrestlers.
"I was very pleased with our effort," Hlavac said. "We're grinding. We're burning the candle at both ends."
The tournament was a nine-team tournament that medaled the top four wrestlers in each weight.
Bryan Valdivia was the highest medalist for Schuyler placing second at 152 pounds. The Warriors finished with three bronze medalists - James Castahon at 113, Chris Escobar at 170 and Cole Bohac at 220. Edgar Diego at 182 and Andel Quezada at 195 both finished in fourth.
"Chris Escobar did a nice job for us. I was very pleased with his effort today," Hlavac said. "Bryan Valdivia has stepped in at 152 for me due to some injuries and he's been grinding and doing great."
Valdivia went 1-1 in his round robin bracket. After losing his first match he bounced back to pin Elliott Robotham of Malcolm in 19 seconds.
Castahon finished the day with a 1-2 record. He lost his first two matches but ended the day with a 32-second pin against Cydnee Loos of Malcolm.
Escobar went 3-2. He opened the day with a 2-1 win over Tyson Rodewald of Centennial. He lost in round two but bounced back to pin Cooper Witte of Malcolm to make the championship bracket. He lost in the semifinals but defeated Josh Stewart of Malcolm 3-0 in the third-place match.
Bohac went 2-2. He lost his first two matches but ended the day with a 17-1 technical fall win over Nickolas Keith of Centennial and a 52-second pin against Brandon Ohnemus of David City.
Diego went 1-3 with a 19-4 tech fall over Austin Patchin of Centennial in round one. Quezada went 2-3 with pins against Joshua Christian of East Butler and Cason Peterson of Sutton.
Joel Jacinto at 106, Jesus Hernandez at 126 and Daniel Garcia at 285 all won matches but fell just short of medaling finishing in 5th place.
"I want to give a shout out to Jesus Hernandez," Hlavac said. "He's a freshman for me wrestling varsity all the time. He's improving every day. That's what I'm after."
Schuyler finished in sixth place as a team. David City won the invite with 240.5 points and Milford came in second with 218 points.
Schuyler also competed in a dual on Thursday and wrestled at the Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday.
Hlavac said he prefers the busy schedule at this point in the year to prepare for the postseason stretch in a couple of weeks.
"After this, all we have left is one dual on Tuesday and then we have conference and then it's subdistricts," he said. "We're burning it hard right now and then after that, it's going to be, get back health, get kids focused on what's to come and be geared up for our conference tournament."
