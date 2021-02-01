Warriors Medal Twelve at Conference Meet

Diego Maganda earned a championship medal in the 152-pound weight class and the Schuyler Central High School wrestling team finished with an impressive 12 total medal performances to preserve a fourth-place finish at the Central Conference Wrestling Tournament held in Hastings at Adams Central High School on Saturday.
The 2021 Central Conference team champion was Columbus Lakeview with 181.5 points. The Vikings edged out second-place Aurora by five points (176.5). York was only one point back in third place with 175.0 points. The balance of the conference schools was evident as the top seven teams finished with totals from 181.5 to 110 points.
The Schuyler delegation finished in fourth with 155.0 points followed by Grand Island Northwest in fifth place with 133.0, Lexington in sixth with 116.5, Adams Central in seventh with 110.0, Seward in eighth with 90.5, Holdrege in ninth with 77.0 and Crete in 10th place with 57.0.
“The team wrestled well,” head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. “Our conference is always tough and has some great teams in it.”
The Warriors had two wrestlers earn runner up, two in third, two in fourth, two in fifth and three sixth-place finishes.
“The wrestlers really stepped up and wrestled past their seeds in the meet,” Hlavac said. “It was great to see them wrestle to their fullest potential.”
Maganda raised his season record to 25-5, winning all three of his matches by fall. The talented sophomore won by fall over Jackson Oaks of Lexington in 2:49 in his quarterfinal match. He then picked up his second fall in the semifinals, pinning Breckin Schoepf from Seward in 2:22. In the finals, he picked up a fall over Brock Mahoney from Columbus Lakeview with eight seconds remaining in the first period to capture the gold medal.
Receiving second-place medals were Ivan Perez at 106 pounds and Daniel Jerez at 220 pounds. Perez won by falls in his first two matches before losing to Caden Svoboda from Aurora by a fall at the 1:33 mark in the championship match. Jerez improved to 26-8 as he also won by fall in his first two matches before being pinned by Jack Allen from Aurora with 10 seconds remaining in the second period.
Winning third place medals were Jesus Hernandez at 126 pounds and Jesus Carrasco at 138. Hernandez finished 2-2 on the day. In the third-place match, he won by fall over Jeffrey Kuncl from Crete in 4:35. Carrasco took a 2-1 record into his third-place match where he defeated Jacob Janssen from Holdrege 3-1.
Finishing in fourth place while dropping their third-place matches were Freddy Basilio at 132 and Johnathan Gonzalez at 145. Basilio dropped a 4-3 decision to Devon Ackles from Adams Central while Gonzalez fell to Boone Duncan from Seward in a 6-1 decision.
Winning their fifth-place matches were Jhony Escobar at 160 and Gabriel Moyao at 195 pounds. Escobar picked up an 11-4 decision over Mason Marquardt from Holdrege while Moyao won by fall at 2:07 over Fredy Vargas of Lexington.
Dropping their fifth-place matches were Brayan Romero at 120, Chris Escobar at 170 and Daniel Garcia at 285.
This Saturday, the Warriors will be competing in the Sub-district B1-A tournament in Nebraska City. Participating schools are Adams Central, Bennington, Columbus Scotus, Elkhorn North, Nebraska City, Pierce and Schuyler Central.
“I feel we are peaking at the right time,” Hlavac said. “This year there is a new twist on things with the addition of a subdistrict meet. The Warriors are ready to get back on the mat.”
Warriors roll over Cadets
Schuyler Central won all but three matches and picked up an easy 58-15 dual win over West Point-Beemer on Jan. 26. The Warriors and Cadets tied with three total wins but Schuyler accepted eight forfeits and picked up 48 free points.
Ivan Perez at 106 pounds, Freddy Basilio at 132 and Gabriel Moyao at 195 earned head-to-head wins. Perez scored a hard-fought 5-4 victory with a third-period reversal following a 3-3 tie after four minutes. Basilio put together two takedowns, a reversal, two-point near fall, escape and was awarded a penalty point in a 10-2 major decision. Moyao had three takedowns and two escapes in an 8-2 win.