Warriors Medal Twelve at Conference Meet

Maganda raised his season record to 25-5, winning all three of his matches by fall. The talented sophomore won by fall over Jackson Oaks of Lexington in 2:49 in his quarterfinal match. He then picked up his second fall in the semifinals, pinning Breckin Schoepf from Seward in 2:22. In the finals, he picked up a fall over Brock Mahoney from Columbus Lakeview with eight seconds remaining in the first period to capture the gold medal.

Receiving second-place medals were Ivan Perez at 106 pounds and Daniel Jerez at 220 pounds. Perez won by falls in his first two matches before losing to Caden Svoboda from Aurora by a fall at the 1:33 mark in the championship match. Jerez improved to 26-8 as he also won by fall in his first two matches before being pinned by Jack Allen from Aurora with 10 seconds remaining in the second period.

Winning third place medals were Jesus Hernandez at 126 pounds and Jesus Carrasco at 138. Hernandez finished 2-2 on the day. In the third-place match, he won by fall over Jeffrey Kuncl from Crete in 4:35. Carrasco took a 2-1 record into his third-place match where he defeated Jacob Janssen from Holdrege 3-1.