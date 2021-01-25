Warriors Pound Lakeview to Even Season Record

The annual rivalry game against Columbus Lakeview and Schuyler ended up being a warmup for the upcoming Central Conference tournament for the Warrior boys basketball team on Friday. Schuyler dominated Lakeview for the second time this season and put together a 51-34 win.
With the victory, the Warriors evened their season record at 7-7.
“Our effort was good tonight,” head coach Lyndon Beebe said, “and we did a lot of things better. We took a good long look at what happened Tuesday night against Central City and we finally realized where we could get some extra looks at the basket.”
The tone for the game was set early in the game as the Warriors cashed in on four 3-pointers, three by Aaron Langemeier, to build a 16-7 lead after one quarter of action.
The Warriors opened a 25-10 lead with 4:13 left in the second quarter when Easton Hall connected on a 3, but Lakeview got a 3 of its own when Mason Klug fired from long range. The Vikings added a free throw by Zach Anderson just before intermission, cutting Schuyler’s lead to a respectable 25-14 at half.
Lakeview crept to within nine points in the third quarter on a 3 by Adam Van Cleave, but it was close as the Vikings would get the remainder of the contest. The Warriors played tough defense and hit timely shots down the stretch, opening a 36-22 lead after three quarters of play.
“We were able to hold on to our lead tonight because we finally played some good defense until the end,” Beebe said.
Hall led the Warriors in scoring with a game high 19 points while Langemeier added 16. Elvin Arevalo and Oscar Velez each had six points followed by Yair Garcia with four points. Hall also had eight blocked shots, three steals and four blocked shots to pace Schuyler.
“We made some bad decisions, but we still set ourselves up pretty well to go into the conference tournament,” Beebe said.
On Jan. 19, the Warriors played Central City at home and fell to the visiting Bison by the score of 70-48.
Hall led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points followed by Langemeier with nine, Garcia with seven, Arevalo with six, Velez with four and Logan Johnson with one free throw.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.