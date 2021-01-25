Warriors Pound Lakeview to Even Season Record

The annual rivalry game against Columbus Lakeview and Schuyler ended up being a warmup for the upcoming Central Conference tournament for the Warrior boys basketball team on Friday. Schuyler dominated Lakeview for the second time this season and put together a 51-34 win.

With the victory, the Warriors evened their season record at 7-7.

“Our effort was good tonight,” head coach Lyndon Beebe said, “and we did a lot of things better. We took a good long look at what happened Tuesday night against Central City and we finally realized where we could get some extra looks at the basket.”

The tone for the game was set early in the game as the Warriors cashed in on four 3-pointers, three by Aaron Langemeier, to build a 16-7 lead after one quarter of action.

The Warriors opened a 25-10 lead with 4:13 left in the second quarter when Easton Hall connected on a 3, but Lakeview got a 3 of its own when Mason Klug fired from long range. The Vikings added a free throw by Zach Anderson just before intermission, cutting Schuyler’s lead to a respectable 25-14 at half.