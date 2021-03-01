Warriors second half collapse ends season

The Schuyler boys trailed by three at half but saw their offense go stagnant in the final 16 minutes and suffered a 48-34 subdistrict loss to Blair on Feb. 22 in Bennington, ending the season.

Senior Easton Hall had more than half his teams offensive output, with 17 points, while fellow senior Oscar Velez finished with six and seniors Yair Garcia, senior Elvin Arevalo, and sophomore Gavin Baywater, all added three.

Blair grabbed six more rebounds, dished out three more assists and finished with two fewer turnovers.

Schuyler and Blair were tied at 11-11 after the first quarter but the Bears scored 13 points in the second quarter to gain some slight separation.

Schuyler was outscored 12-5 in the third quarter and 12-8 in the fourth.

Hall led the Warrior with nine rebounds and senior Aaron Langemier dished out four assists.

Blair was led in scoring by junior Kip Tupa who scored 11 points. Three other players added eight points.

