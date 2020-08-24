Warriors swept in opening triangular

"I think the biggest takeaway from every game, even the first game when we got beat 12-0, I think we learned a lot during the game," he said. "I think that's the biggest thing you can take away from those types of games."

Haas was most impressed with his offense.

The Warriors only have one or two pitchers on the squad and haven't exposed players to live hitting very often yet.

"I thought we hit really, really well," Haas said. "Especially later in the Blue River game, we really started to hit the ball pretty well, which was awesome to see."

Twin River 12, Schuyler 0: Twin River was clicking on all cylinders, scoring four runs in the first, two in the second and six in the third to win by three-inning mercy rule in the first half of the doubleheader.

Sophomore Lucy Mendez started the game in the circle and struck out the first batter she faced. But the experienced Titans started to find their swing and took a 4-0 lead after a home run.