Warriors swept in opening triangular

Schuyler softball struggled to find its footing in its first taste of live action on Aug. 20, losing both games of a home triangular.
The Warriors lost to Twin River 12-0 and Blue River 11-1.
The highlights of the night came from junior Jenna Jedlicka and freshman Kaley Castillo, who each hit singles. Castillo scored the one run of the evening.
Head coach Jordan Haas says he was encouraged by what he saw from his team despite the lopsided scores.
"I thought we played pretty well," he said. "It's a new group of girls. We have three or four girls that haven't played softball in a couple years and just some new girls coming out. I think for the first games they played pretty well."
The triangular against Twin River and Blue River has started the season for the last three years and Twin River has proven to be a dominant force, going 6-0. The Titans entered the season listed as a contender in Class C by the Lincoln Journal Star.
In games against quality opponents, Haas told his team to find areas to improve on.
"I think the biggest takeaway from every game, even the first game when we got beat 12-0, I think we learned a lot during the game," he said. "I think that's the biggest thing you can take away from those types of games."
Haas was most impressed with his offense.
The Warriors only have one or two pitchers on the squad and haven't exposed players to live hitting very often yet.
"I thought we hit really, really well," Haas said. "Especially later in the Blue River game, we really started to hit the ball pretty well, which was awesome to see."
Twin River 12, Schuyler 0: Twin River was clicking on all cylinders, scoring four runs in the first, two in the second and six in the third to win by three-inning mercy rule in the first half of the doubleheader.
Sophomore Lucy Mendez started the game in the circle and struck out the first batter she faced. But the experienced Titans started to find their swing and took a 4-0 lead after a home run.
Mendez finished the game with three strikeouts and only walked two batters.
Jedlicka nearly reached on a hard ground ball in the bottom of the first but was thrown out on a nice play by the Twin River infield.
Blue River 11, Schuyler 1: Schuyler's defense held strong in the first inning and only surrendered two runs, but the Blue River bats came alive in the second to take an 8-0 lead.
The Warriors scored in the third, but the Panthers closed out the game with two runs in the third and one in the fourth to win by the mercy rule in the fourth.
Schuyler scored its lone run after Castillo blasted a one-out single and scored after a Blue River error.
Jedlicka hit a leadoff single in the top of the fourth but was thrown out at third on a fielder's choice.
Schuyler is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in a triangular against Boone Central and Polk County in Albion.
