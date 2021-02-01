Warriors Upset Vikings in Tournament Action

Aurora began the game with a 10-0 run and added another 10-0 run towards the end of the first quarter to build a 22-5 lead after one quarter of play.

A dominant second-quarter performance by the Huskies that continued into the third period enabled the Huskies to add on to their lead until it ballooned to 40-8.

“The one thing we really needed to do to give ourselves the best shot at winning was to get off to a good start at both ends of the floor,” Beebe said. “That didn’t happen. Having to play from behind against Aurora is difficult, to say the least. They shot lights out in the first half, and we didn’t.”

Aaron Langemeier scored 13 points to lead the Warriors in scoring. Hall scored 10 points, snared a team-high four rebounds, led Schuyler in blocks with one and had five steals. Arevado added six points followed by Shonka with five and Velez and Galvin Bywater with two points each.

In the consolation game played on Saturday, the Warriors dropped a close one to the Crete Cardinals by the score of 50-44.

Unlike their loss to Aurora the night before, the Warriors stayed with Crete throughout the entire contest and had several chances to challenge the Cardinals late in the game.