Warriors Upset Vikings in Tournament Action

The Schuyler Central High School Warriors basketball team went on the road in the first round of the 2021 Central Conference tournament and upset the Grand Island Northwest Vikings in a 36-34 thriller in Grand Island on Jan. 28.
The Vikings were the 3 seed entering the tournament while the Warriors were seeded sixth. The victory was the first over Northwest in seven years for Schuyler. The fact that it came in tournament action made it that much sweeter.
“We’re really pleased to get a win at Northwest,” head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve not only won a game in their gym, but it has been a while since we have been to the semifinals of our conference tournament.”
The Vikings took a 7-5 lead after one quarter of action then the two teams deadlocked in the second and third frames at 9-9. Trailing 25-23 entering the fourth quarter of action, the Warriors came out strong in the final eight minutes to take the lead and hold on for the two-point victory.
Easton Hall was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 18 points. He was followed by Aaron Langemeier and Elvin Arevado with six points each, Oscar Velez with three, Caden Shonka with two and Yair Garcia with one.
In second-round action, the Warriors trailed early and never could recover in a 53-38 loss to the Aurora Huskies in Aurora.
Aurora began the game with a 10-0 run and added another 10-0 run towards the end of the first quarter to build a 22-5 lead after one quarter of play.
A dominant second-quarter performance by the Huskies that continued into the third period enabled the Huskies to add on to their lead until it ballooned to 40-8.
“The one thing we really needed to do to give ourselves the best shot at winning was to get off to a good start at both ends of the floor,” Beebe said. “That didn’t happen. Having to play from behind against Aurora is difficult, to say the least. They shot lights out in the first half, and we didn’t.”
Aaron Langemeier scored 13 points to lead the Warriors in scoring. Hall scored 10 points, snared a team-high four rebounds, led Schuyler in blocks with one and had five steals. Arevado added six points followed by Shonka with five and Velez and Galvin Bywater with two points each.
In the consolation game played on Saturday, the Warriors dropped a close one to the Crete Cardinals by the score of 50-44.
Unlike their loss to Aurora the night before, the Warriors stayed with Crete throughout the entire contest and had several chances to challenge the Cardinals late in the game.
“Crete did a nice job of shooting the ball,” Beebe said. “We felt we could have done a better job against Crete, especially on the defensive end. But we are happy and excited with our fourth-place finish. It’s been a long time since our boys basketball program finished that well in the conference tournament.”
The Warriors trailed 9-8 after the first quarter then the Cardinals controlled the second and third quarters, outscoring Schuyler Central by a combined 27-21. That was the six-point margin that Crete needed to go home victorious.
The Warriors return home this Friday night for a rematch against the Vikings from Grand Island Northwest. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
