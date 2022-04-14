Week of the Young Child, Oak Ballroom, and Camping

The last city council meeting held a different audience than usual. Many of the seats were occupied by small children.

Mayor Jon Knutson made a proclamation April 5 marking the first week of April as The Week of The Young Child in Schuyler. Kim Parsons, early childhood community coordinator for the Community and Family Partnership, made an impassioned statement about the event and the proclamation beforehand.

“We only have six licensed child care providers in Schuyler. If you look at this sheet here, you’ll see we have nearly 400 children under the age of 6 with all available parents working,” Parsons said.

This comes as day three of the week of education and recognition events from Schuyler Communities for Kids and the Early Childhood Education and Care Commission. The event is meant to bring awareness to the issue of early childhood education and child care.

The week began with a showing of “No Small Matter,” a documentary about early childhood education, featured several community reading events, and ended with Cookies with Cops on Thursday. As the proclamation was made, small children in the audience were invited to get a photo with the mayor.

As for the usual proceedings of the city council meeting, Emergency Manager Michelle Evert announced and wanted to emphasize that the city will begin conducting tornado siren tests on the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. until further notice.

City Administrator Will De Roos gave updates on the various renovation projects in town, including the police station and Oak Ballroom. De Roos noted that despite the ballroom being shiny and new, the floors were already damaged.

“We have had a few issues with the floors already: chewing gum on the floors, used diapers on the floors, scratches on the floors,” De Roos said.

The notion of a security deposit for the use of the building was entertained but no final decision was made. There was also discussion of imposing a “no dogs” rule and where to put the booths that were removed from the building.

Police Chief Robert Farber reported that the Didier's Grocery parking lot at the intersection of 16th Street and Colfax Street has seen a higher-than-expected number of accidents in the last month.

“The grocery store is one of the most dangerous places to park or drive. We ask people to please be careful pulling into the grocery store and use caution there,” Farber said.

Council member George Kretz, first ward, aired a citizen complaint that Schuyler Park Road is a safety hazard for pedestrians in that the speed limit is too high for an area without a designated walking trail.

“That park, it is hard to find places to get off the road with cars coming opposite directions,” Kretz said.

There was some debate whether the road falls under Colfax County jurisdiction, and whether it would be the city or county’s problem to amend. City Clerk Lora Johnson brought up that the city recently paid for repairs on the whole road, so it should be under city jurisdiction. No resolution was reached at this time and the issue is pending investigation.

Parks and Street Manager KJ Colvin reported Schuyler Park Campground campsites are complete and numbered, with fire pits and should be ready to use. Campers have had issues of people either using the parking lot as a turnaround or a parking spot when they are not camping, but no solution for such was immediately proposed.

Brian Bywater, housing director for the city of Schuyler, said he will be holding a seminar for landlords and tenants called “How to Be Fair in Fair Housing” on May 5. The seminar will cover the ins and outs of how to be an equitable and fair landlord in regards to tenant rights and privileges, as well as what tenants can expect and ask of their landlords. Registration costs $25.

The America’s Pathway project reported they had reached $56,000 of their $75,000 goal in raising funds for the America’s Pathway project to be placed at the intersection of 11th and Colfax streets. The project, a pathway made of commemorative engraved bricks, will also fund an electronic sign for the future park. Bricks cost $100 and those interested are urged to contact the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lastly, the city of Schuyler is still looking for seasonal parks employees and lifeguards. Mayor Jon Knutson encouraged anyone who is interested or who knows somebody who may be interested to apply.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0