Williams and Haas qualify for state

Howells-Dodge bowlers Victoria Williams and Evan Haas made history last week, qualifying for the first ever NSAA Bowling State Championship.
Williams placed sixth at districts in Columbus on Feb. 2, bowling a 406 series. Haas finished in fourth with a 544 series.
"We are excited to have two state qualifiers," Howells-Dodge head coach Ron Lund said. "... We were hoping to qualify another person or two, but the pins just didn't fall our way."
The Howells-Dodge girls finished fourth as a team at districts with a combined score of 2064. Columbus placed first with a 2863, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family took second with a 2346 and Boone Central finished in third with a 2209.
Williams bowled a 145 in her first game, a 117 in her second and 144 in her third.
Liliana Sotelo placed ninth with a 322 series, Victoria Smith came in 12th bowling a 312 and Pheobe Glissman took 17th scoring a 272.
Nevaeh Jurisch bowled two games with scores of 75 and 92 and Justenne Carstens bowled a 61 in her one game.
The Howells-Dodge boys placed third as a team out of five after bowling a combined 2778. Columbus High won with a score of 3504, Grand Island Northwest bowled a 3448, Boone Central scored 2434 and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family totaled a 2258.
Haas bowled a 168 in his first game, 163 in his second and 213 in his third. Brady Lund finished in 11th with a 466 series, Landen Pieper bowled a 408 for 13th and Ethan Haas scored 388.
Derek Glissman bowled two games scoring 69 and 95 and Jakson Paus bowled a 107 in his one game.
