Williams and Haas qualify for state

Howells-Dodge bowlers Victoria Williams and Evan Haas made history last week, qualifying for the first ever NSAA Bowling State Championship.

Williams placed sixth at districts in Columbus on Feb. 2, bowling a 406 series. Haas finished in fourth with a 544 series.

"We are excited to have two state qualifiers," Howells-Dodge head coach Ron Lund said. "... We were hoping to qualify another person or two, but the pins just didn't fall our way."

The Howells-Dodge girls finished fourth as a team at districts with a combined score of 2064. Columbus placed first with a 2863, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family took second with a 2346 and Boone Central finished in third with a 2209.

Williams bowled a 145 in her first game, a 117 in her second and 144 in her third.

Liliana Sotelo placed ninth with a 322 series, Victoria Smith came in 12th bowling a 312 and Pheobe Glissman took 17th scoring a 272.

Nevaeh Jurisch bowled two games with scores of 75 and 92 and Justenne Carstens bowled a 61 in her one game.