Wrestling Wrap: Belina and Bayer win gold
Wrestling Wrap: Belina and Bayer win gold

Levi Belina

Schuyler junior Levi Belina looks for a takedown in a match earlier this year. Belina won a gold medal at the Battle Creek Invite on Saturday. 

 Peter Huguenin | The Columbus Telegram

Howells-Dodge junior Levi Belina and sophomore Jestin Bayer brought back a couple gold medals in Saturday's Battle Creek Invitational. 

Belina went 4-0 with two pins and Bayer finished 5-0 with three pins. Belina and Bayer both had three other gold medals before Saturday.

After going 2-0 in pool matches, Belina defeated Jack Pille of Oakland-Craig 9-1 in the semifinals and won via forfeit in the championship match over Traven Croghan of Battle Creek. Belina is now 31-4 on the season. 

Bayer went 3-0 in pool matches. In the semifinals, he defeated Sam Vortherms of Creighton 7-5 before defeating Josh Hessen of Yutan 5-1 in the finals. 

Their performance led the Jaguars to a sixth-place team finish out of 19 teams despite only having seven wrestlers. 

Austin Hegemann went 4-1 at 138 to place fifth, and Jacob Hegemann finished 4-1 at 182 also placing fifth. Lane Belina went 2-2 to take sixth and Tyson Coufal went 2-3 to also finish in sixth. 

Gage Stutzman fell just short of a medal. 

Jurgensen wins bronze at Cross County Invite 

Clarkson/Leigh junior Bryce Jurgensen led the Patriots on Saturday, going 3-2 to win a bronze medal at 106. 

He pinned his first two opponents but lost his last round robin match. He then lost in the semifinals to Nick Busse of St. Paul but ended the day with a win over Kendall Schindler of David City. 

Morgan Bunner also finished third at 113. James Grotelueshen finished fourth at 126, Dylan Highby came in fifth at 132 and Jackson Koehn placed fifth at 182. 

The Patriots finished in eighth place as a team out of 15 schools. David City won the tournament with 207.5 points, Amherst finished in second with 136.5 points and St. Paul took third with 120.5 points. 

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net 

