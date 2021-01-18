Wrestling Wrap: Belina and Bayer win gold

Howells-Dodge junior Levi Belina and sophomore Jestin Bayer brought back a couple gold medals in Saturday's Battle Creek Invitational.

Belina went 4-0 with two pins and Bayer finished 5-0 with three pins. Belina and Bayer both had three other gold medals before Saturday.

After going 2-0 in pool matches, Belina defeated Jack Pille of Oakland-Craig 9-1 in the semifinals and won via forfeit in the championship match over Traven Croghan of Battle Creek. Belina is now 31-4 on the season.

Bayer went 3-0 in pool matches. In the semifinals, he defeated Sam Vortherms of Creighton 7-5 before defeating Josh Hessen of Yutan 5-1 in the finals.

Their performance led the Jaguars to a sixth-place team finish out of 19 teams despite only having seven wrestlers.

Austin Hegemann went 4-1 at 138 to place fifth, and Jacob Hegemann finished 4-1 at 182 also placing fifth. Lane Belina went 2-2 to take sixth and Tyson Coufal went 2-3 to also finish in sixth.