Wrestling Wrap: Schuyler Ladies tear up the mat

Carolina Carvajal placed fifth after going 4-2. After receiving a bye to the quarterfinals, she lost her opening match. She came back to win in the second round of consolations, pinning Tristin Hansen of Fremont in 31 seconds. She followed that up with a 55-second pin against Steph Halouska of Lennox before losing in the consolation semis. She won her fifth-place match in the second period.

Gina Alba finished with a 3-3 record to place sixth. She started with a win against Esmerelda Mendez of Paxton before losing in the quarterfinals. She defeated Brooklyn Abbott of Creighton and Hailey Heller of West Point-Beemer in the next two rounds before losing her final two matches.

Jessica Ortega, Clara Lesiak and Karen Gomez all won matches but fell just short of the podium.

Howells-Dodge at SRC Invite: Junior Levi Belina went 3-0 with two pins and a techfall to win the gold medal at 150 pounds on Saturday.

Gage Stutzman (132), Lane Belina (145) and Jestin Bayer (170) all placed third to lead Howells-Dodge to a sixth-place finish out of 10 games.