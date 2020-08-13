Young Jaguars aim to make their own mark

Howells-Dodge football is no stranger to success, but after losing nine seniors the Jaguars will be relying on new names and faces to carry the program forward in 2020.
Howells returns only two regulars for the upcoming season and faces a schedule that includes seven playoff teams.
Yes, there are challenges, but there are also positives to build upon. The team returns its leading rusher from a year ago, Levi Belina, and bring back quarterback Jacob Tomcak.
Belina rushed for 1155 yards and 20 touchdowns last season while Tomcak took over after an injury midway through last year and passed for 516 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Landen Pieper is the only other returning senior who will contribute on the offensive line. Though he's the only veteran up front, he's also the biggest player on the roster.
Other key returners include RJ Bayer and Blake Sindelar.
In total, Howells-Dodge had 30 players take the field when practice began on Monday.
"We're going to be pretty young," head coach Mike Speirs said. "We only have two seniors on the roster and we're going to have to depend on a lot of inexperienced players.
"We lost of a lot of seniors and good leadership, so we're going to have to have people step up to replace that."
Howells-Dodge participated in a team camp up in Wayne. Speirs said he was impressed by what he saw by his team and is hoping to be competitive despite a young roster and a difficult schedule.
"I was pretty happy with our kids, as far as the enthusiasm and leadership and that aspect, " Speirs said. "As far as how good we're going to be, we have a pretty tough schedule. When you're young, that's a challenge. We're just hoping we can get some team continuity going in the preseason and we can carry that into the season."
The Jaguars tough slate includes Shelby-Rising City, moving down from 11-man, Cross County and Clarkson/Leigh. Each of the three are playoff-caliber teams once again and will almost certainly crack the D-1 top ten at some point.
Howells-Dodge is used to having a difficult schedule, as this part of the state is historically successful in eight-man football.
"This area of the state has always been pretty competitive," Speirs said. "There's always some really good teams. It's a challenge for us.
"I guess it's a motivating factor for us as coaches to make sure our kids or prepared to play knowing that you're going to be playing some of the best teams."
Howells-Dodge will rely on Belina in many of these key games.
The junior had three games in which he rushed for over 200 yards. The Jaguars won all three. Belina also had two three-touchdown games and two five-touchdowns games.
"We'll lean on Levi a lot," Speirs said. "He came on and started about halfway through last year when our tailback at that time got hurt."
Belina didn't have more than 15 carries in a game until the fifth game of the season.
"He's just a tough, hard-nosed football player," Speirs said. "He's the kind of kid that works out well in our offense to put at tailback. (We) just put the ball in his hands and let him run hard and run tough."
The Jaguars aren't solely looking at the win-loss column to gauge success. For Speirs, multiple factors go into determining if a season is successful.
"As a coach, it's always hard when people want to know what your measure of success is," Speirs said. "We don't necessarily look at our record. We're going to look at if we can get the kids to play hard, if we can be competitive in games, if we can give ourselves a chance and that's how we're going to look at measuring our success. If we can do those things, there's going to be some positives for us."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!