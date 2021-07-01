Youth for July 1, 2021

UNL Releases Dean's List
More than 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.
Clarkson: Breanna Ashton, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Korbin Kudera, senior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.
Dodge: Casey Doernemann, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Nolan Lund, senior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Hunter Poland, junior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, computer engineering.
Howells: Carter Bracht, senior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.
Rogers: Nolan Healy, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
Schuyler: Daniella Alarcon, freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Kasey Brabec, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics education and mathematics; Stephany Diaz de Leon, senior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, construction management; Ashley Hernandez, freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Isabella McCollum, freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Kinzie Petersen, sophomore, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health.
Kansas State University students from Nebraska earn spring 2021 degrees
The following students from Nebraska have earned spring 2021 degrees from Kansas State University:
Dodge: Jared Bourek, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Humphrey: Kaydie Brandl, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture