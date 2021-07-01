 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth for July 1, 2021
0 Comments

Youth for July 1, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UNL Releases Dean's List

More than 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.

Clarkson: Breanna Ashton, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Korbin Kudera, senior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.

Dodge: Casey Doernemann, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Nolan Lund, senior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Hunter Poland, junior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, computer engineering.

Howells: Carter Bracht, senior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.

Rogers: Nolan Healy, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.

Schuyler: Daniella Alarcon, freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Kasey Brabec, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics education and mathematics; Stephany Diaz de Leon, senior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, construction management; Ashley Hernandez, freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Isabella McCollum, freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Kinzie Petersen, sophomore, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health.

Kansas State University students from Nebraska earn spring 2021 degrees 

 The following students from Nebraska have earned spring 2021 degrees from Kansas State University:

Dodge: Jared Bourek, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine 

Humphrey: Kaydie Brandl, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News