Youth for July 8

Candidates announced for 48th commencement at Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb – Northeast Community College has celebrated the success of its graduates this spring. The College held six commencement ceremonies in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk (Neb.) campus recently.
Some 905 students, including those earning more than one degree, and 259 who completed their studies this past summer and fall, were listed in the commencement program. This includes two students who completed their studies in spring 2020. The 905 students earned 997 degrees; 56 students earned two degrees, 10 earned three degrees, and five earned four degrees.
Area Students include:
Associate of Arts : Clarkson - Jaimee Gilbert; Dodge - Kierra Stewart ;Leigh - Kaycee Grotelueschen; Schuyler - Abner Perez; Associate of Science: Clarkson - Emma Williams ; Columbus - Makaela Cloeter, Kristy Proctor, and D'Ann Wurdinger; Howells - Hannah Bayer, and Jessi Brester; Leigh - Cort Pokorney; Schuyler - Sara Murua; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture: Clarkson - Seth Cech; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy: Howells - Kade Hegemann; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction:Clarkson - Douglas Pocasangre; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology: Clarkson - Brad Kratochvil ; Dodge - Jeremy Doernemann; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education : Dodge - Tonya Brester ;Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology: Clarkson - Jonathan Yosten; Dodge - Zachary Lund ; Schuyler - Dylan Wolfe ; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Health Information Management Systems: Schuyler - Jailene Portillo-Gaspar ; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning: Howells - Josh Brester; Schuyler - Mario Encarnacion.; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Media Arts: Schuyler - Elian Zacarias.; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Utility Line: Clarkson - Travis Stanley; Diploma in Business: Dodge - Kierra Stewart.; Diploma in Welding: Clarkson - Garrett Sayers.; Certificate in Drafting : Clarkson - Kristi Dinslage.
South Dakota State University announces dean's list
The following students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU'scolleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Area students include:Dodge: Kaitlynn Bjorklund