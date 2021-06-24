Youth June 24, 2021

President’s and Deans’ Lists released at Northeast Community College
Northeast Community College has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 200 students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past spring semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-sixteen students were named to the Deans’ Honor List.
Another 354 students named to the President’s Part-Time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 81 students named to the Deans’ Part-Time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
PRESIDENT’S HONOR LIST - Full-Time, Spring 2021
Following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the President’s Honor List for full-time students for the Spring 2021 semester at Northeast Community College. These students earned a 4.0 grade point for at least 12 credit hours.
Clarkson - Hannah Bayer, Emma Labenz, Molly Langhorst.
Dodge - Tonya Brester, Kierra Stewart.
Schuyler - Jaime Lira, Logan Nelson, Abner Perez, Elian Zacarias.
DEANS’ HONOR LIST-Full-time, Spring 2021
The following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the Deans’ Honor List for full-time students for the Spring 2021 semester at Northeast Community College. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.
Clarkson – Jonathan Yosten.
Leigh – Kaycee Grotelueschen.
Schuyler – Benjamin Kment.
PRESIDENT’S HONOR LIST - Part-time, Spring 2021
The following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the President’s Honor List for part-time students for the Spring 2021 semester at Northeast Community College. These students attained a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester while being enrolled for at least six credit hours.
Clarkson – Emma Williams.
Dodge – Lilly Praest, Kennady Schmidt.
Schuyler – Kaylea Bailey.
DEAN’S HONOR LIST Part-Time, Spring 2021
The following students, with their respective hometowns, were named to the Deans’ Honor List for part-time students for the Spring 2021 semester. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least six credit hours.
Clarkson - Cheyenne Brabec.
Schuyler – Mia Scott.
April Kreikemeier named to Missouri State University's spring 2021 dean's list
Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
April Kreikemeier of Snyder made the list. Kreikemeier was among more than 5,000 students named to the spring 2021 dean's list.
Claire Martin of Schuyler serving as HALO mentor this summer
Claire Martin of Schuyler is among 59 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who have been selected to lead Nebraska children in grades K-12 in summer activities through the new Huskers After-School and Summer Learning Opportunities (HALO) program.
Martin is leading a program at Campbell Elementary.
The HALO program is a collaboration among the University Honors Program, Student Affairs, Nebraska Extension and Beyond School Bells.