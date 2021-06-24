Youth June 24, 2021

President’s and Deans’ Lists released at Northeast Community College

Northeast Community College has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 200 students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past spring semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-sixteen students were named to the Deans’ Honor List.

Another 354 students named to the President’s Part-Time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 81 students named to the Deans’ Part-Time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.

PRESIDENT’S HONOR LIST - Full-Time, Spring 2021