Wayne State to honor graduates

WAYNE -- Wayne State College graduates were honored Nov. 20 in Rice Auditorium. Graduates included students who completed programs in the summer and fall semesters.

Due to state Directed Health Measures effective Nov. 11, no guests were permitted at the commencement ceremony. Among the graduates are the following area students: Clarkson – Rachel Rupprecht Elementary Education Special Education Generalist K-6; Dodge – Tessa Brester, Elementary Education; Leigh – Keasha Geier, Criminal Justice; Schuyler – Mylissa Krupka, Elementary Education, Early Childhood Education PK-3.

For more information visit https://www.wsc.edu/graduation.

