CCC announces graduates
Central Community College-Columbus is recognizing 2019-2020 graduate candidates.
They will be honored with an online commencement celebration, beginning June 2. This is not a live event, but visitors to the college website at www.cccneb.edu/graduation will be able to view graduate profiles, hear the graduates’ names being read, sign virtual guestbooks, and watch videos by the CCC president and the three Outstanding Alumni Award winners.
The following area students are among the graduates; an asterisk (*) indicates honors:
Associate of Applied Science: Richland - Alex J. Trujillo, mechatronics; Schuyler - Ulises A. Hernandez-Martinez and Paulo C. Lira, business administration; Kiara J. Gonzalez and Lissette Salgado-Encarnacion, early childhood education; Juan A. Camey, Maria L. Camey and Julisa R. Hernandez, mechatronics; and Nesrudin I. Yusuf, welding technology.
Associate of Arts: Schuyler - Yareth E. Chavez and Mariana Medina-Santos.
Associate of Science: Schuyler - Liseth Marino.
Diploma: Leigh - Heidy Arriaza, practical nursing; Schuyler - Ofelia J. Mercado, business administration, and Karen S. Gonzalez, practical nursing.
NECC holds commencement
NORFOLK -- The 47th Commencement of Northeast Community College was held on Saturday, May 16. Due to the ongoing Directed Health Measures that are in effect, this year’s event was a virtual ceremony. The following area students are among those who graduated:
Clarkson - Paxten Indra, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Precision Agriculture; Ashlee Novotny, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education; Shelby Paprocki, Associate of Arts; Breanna Ruwe, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education; Jonathan Yosten, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control; Dodge - Michael Baumert, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction; Taylor Harms, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness; Richard Kreikemeier, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control; Zachary Lund, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control; Kierra Stewart, Associate of Arts; Alissa Thomsen, Diploma in Practical Nursing; Howells - Samantha Brester, Associate Degree in Nursing; Javier Delgado, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction; Perla Delgado, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business; Jennifer Martinez Mendez, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Administrative Professional; Katelyn Steffensmeier, Associate of Science; Emily Wragge, Associate of Science; Rogers - Mason Witt, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Diversified Agriculture; Schuyler - Jordon Brichacek, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness; Eduardo Guzman, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology; Walter Hernandez Marroquin, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology; Caleb Novak, Diploma in Welding; Dylan Wolfe, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control; Elian Zacarias, Certificate in Media Production.
