NECC holds commencement

NORFOLK -- The 47th Commencement of Northeast Community College was held on Saturday, May 16. Due to the ongoing Directed Health Measures that are in effect, this year’s event was a virtual ceremony. The following area students are among those who graduated:

Clarkson - Paxten Indra, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Precision Agriculture; Ashlee Novotny, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education; Shelby Paprocki, Associate of Arts; Breanna Ruwe, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education; Jonathan Yosten, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control; Dodge - Michael Baumert, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction; Taylor Harms, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness; Richard Kreikemeier, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control; Zachary Lund, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control; Kierra Stewart, Associate of Arts; Alissa Thomsen, Diploma in Practical Nursing; Howells - Samantha Brester, Associate Degree in Nursing; Javier Delgado, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction; Perla Delgado, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business; Jennifer Martinez Mendez, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Administrative Professional; Katelyn Steffensmeier, Associate of Science; Emily Wragge, Associate of Science; Rogers - Mason Witt, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Diversified Agriculture; Schuyler - Jordon Brichacek, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness; Eduardo Guzman, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology; Walter Hernandez Marroquin, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology; Caleb Novak, Diploma in Welding; Dylan Wolfe, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control; Elian Zacarias, Certificate in Media Production.