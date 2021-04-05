Students win essay contest

Schuyler Sertoma recently sponsored an essay contest for all eighth grade students in the community school, with the topic of “One of the Most Important People in their Lives.” There were approximately 130 essays submitted. Teachers for the eighth grade classes are Mrs. Rocheford, Mrs. Ladwig, Mrs. Luce and Mrs. Benck. All essays were written by the students independently, and submitted and judged by the Sertoma Club. The top three entries were selected, and received certificates and prize money. First place and $75 went to Ana Soto and her essay “My Savior.” Second place and $50 was won by Luis Mendez and his essay “My Dad, My Guiding Light.” Third place and $25 was awarded to Jesus Morales and his essay “Warrior Mom.”