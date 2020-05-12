UNO announces graduates

OMAHA -- The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) is set to award degrees and honor its newest alumni through virtual commencement ceremonies to be held online at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 8. Among the graduates are the following students from area communities:

UNL confers degrees

Among the graduates are the following area students: Clarkson – Megan Ann Svehla, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Dodge – Braden Joseph Dvorak, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Amanda Ann Evert, Master of Science; Tanner Joseph Ortmeier, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Howells – Mitchell Mark Prusa, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Leigh – Kyle John Grotelueschen, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science; Megan Hillen, Master of Science; Benjamin John McMullin, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Rogers – William Aaron Semerad, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Schuyler – Cole Thomas Jedlicka, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Emily Lynn Malina, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Joshua Daniel Pflasterer, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Regan Tayte Zanardi, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Justin Matthew Zoucha, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy with high distinction.