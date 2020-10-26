 Skip to main content
Youth
Jindra on dean’s list

The summer semester dean’s list for the accelerated bachelor’s degree in nursing program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has been announced.

The dean’s list honorees include Brooke Jindra from Clarkson.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above.

Bracht nominated for homecoming king

LINCOLN -- Twenty senior students have been selected as University of Nebraska-Lincoln homecoming royalty finalists.

The homecoming royalty will be elected by the student body in an online vote Oct. 27 and 28. They will be crowned Oct. 31 during halftime of the Nebraska-Wisconsin football game.

Area students nominated for royalty include Carter Bracht of Howells. Bracht is majoring in biochemistry, and is the son of Scott Bracht and Deb Wegner.

Bjorklund earns honors at SDSU

BROOKINGS, South Dakota - The following area students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University: Dodge - Kaitlynn Rae Bjorklund, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (4.0 GPA).

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA.

