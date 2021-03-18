Scouts showed quality in touch schedule

David City earned its biggest win of the season six days later at Cross County - a C-2 district finalist. The Scouts rode the momentum to win their final two games on the schedule.

The Scouts earned a win in the postseason with a victory over Columbus Lakeview but were eliminated by Columbus Scotus the next day.

"On the court, we played three or four teams that were ranked in the top 10 at C-1 or C-2 and we stuck with all of them," Schlautman said. "Probably the biggest one is when we beat Cross County. That was huge.

"Highlights off the court were just all those senior girls and a couple of juniors that were just outstanding role models in school and got really good grades.

The Scouts will graduate six seniors this year - Natalie Blum, Maya Couch, Payton Andel, Shelby Hein, Lauren Vandenberg, Natelya Gibbs.

Vandenberg led the team in scoring with nearly 13 points a game, Andel added six, Mouch finished with three, Blum averaged two and Hein and Gibbs scored one each.