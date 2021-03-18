Scouts showed quality in touch schedule

When David City girls basketball coach Sam Schlautman looks back on the season, he believes the Scouts had the potential to play in a district final. That the Scouts came up one game short of that game leaves some disappointment, but no regret.
In his first year as head coach, Schlautman and the Scouts achieved a 16-8 record and a win in the semifinals of the subdistrict playoffs. The Scouts also won the David City Holiday Tournament and won a game in the Southern Nebraska Conference.
"I know at the beginning of the year they had goals, and it was kind of tough to tell with the summer shortened due to COVID not being able to do as many things," Schlautman said. "Coming with a new coach again, that senior group, this was their third new head coach in four years.
"They did have expectations, and I think they did live up to them. But I do think at the end of the year, winning that subdistrict final game in Columbus and going to substate is something they could have accomplished."
David City opened the season with a pair of wins but lost two in a row and evened its record. The Scouts strung together four wins including two in the holiday tournament then saw its streak snapped at Centennial.
David City went 5-3 in its next eight games leading up to the conference tournament. The Scouts defeated Wilber-Clatonia in the first round but fell the Sutton in the second.
David City earned its biggest win of the season six days later at Cross County - a C-2 district finalist. The Scouts rode the momentum to win their final two games on the schedule.
The Scouts earned a win in the postseason with a victory over Columbus Lakeview but were eliminated by Columbus Scotus the next day.
"On the court, we played three or four teams that were ranked in the top 10 at C-1 or C-2 and we stuck with all of them," Schlautman said. "Probably the biggest one is when we beat Cross County. That was huge.
"Highlights off the court were just all those senior girls and a couple of juniors that were just outstanding role models in school and got really good grades.
The Scouts will graduate six seniors this year - Natalie Blum, Maya Couch, Payton Andel, Shelby Hein, Lauren Vandenberg, Natelya Gibbs.
Vandenberg led the team in scoring with nearly 13 points a game, Andel added six, Mouch finished with three, Blum averaged two and Hein and Gibbs scored one each.
"We had seniors that didn’t see too much playing time during regular games, we had seniors that played a little and we had seniors that barely left the court during games," Schlautman said. "It was a good group of seniors because you kind of see perspective from all the different sides. There were those seniors that, even though they didn’t play much, they still worked hard every day in practice, helped out the younger girls and then those older girls that were on the courts a lot. Basically, next year is going to be tough to replace some of those minutes."
Some of the returning players that will look to make an impact are juniors Emily Johnson, Neely Behrns and Lili Eickmeier, all of which saw significant minutes this past season.
Johnson was the second-highest scorer on the team, averaging nearly 12 points a game, while Behrns added just over 10. Eickmeier chipped in two and was a key contributor on defense.
"Losing some of those seniors does hurt, but it's huge having people that played significant minutes coming back," Schlautman said. "Even though we will have some shoes to fill and some minutes to fill, those three are going to be huge helping those younger girls who will have to play some minutes next year not having varsity experience. Their leadership, and them doing it this past year, is really going to show on the court and make a difference."
Schlautman said the team will need to find a post player if it hopes to have success. Some options include Avery Couch, Emily Glodowski and Keetyn Valentine.
"Number one thing is we have to have a post player step up and consistently be a post presence," Schlautman said. "And then we are also looking for people that can really get on the court, play great defense, rebound, take care of the basketball. With Neely, Emily and Lilli, they’re probably going to do some of the scoring.
"Not saying we don’t need more of that, but we need some people that can do those little things."