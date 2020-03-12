Training helps staff with students' mental health

Staff members with Schuyler Community Schools had the chance to learn more about how to deal with complicated mental health issues Tuesday through a special mental health course at Schuyler Middle School.
The classes taught paras and other community members about the risk factors that can lead to various mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts or actions and other conditions. Twenty-two people attended the eight-hour-long course, receiving a certificate of completion afterward.
Paula Kment, a counselor at SMS, said that the course was necessary in order for staff members to be better prepared for certain signs of mental health problems. She noted that people like paras needed to be aware of what typical teenage behavior is and what is symptomatic of something more serious.
“All adolescents go through some typical adolescent development,” Kment said. “What we want to pay attention to, is that typical adolescent behavior or is it moving into something that the adults that are working with them should be keeping an eye on? I do think that it’s very important that we do have some background in any of those mental illnesses that students may come across or may be diagnosed.”
Kment, or anyone who attended the event, isn’t able to diagnose anyone with a specific illness. But, attendance in this course may allow them to be the first step towards finding help for what ails a student.
“We are very fortunate to have mental health providers that come and work with us in a school setting,” Kment said. “We refer out to them and they can come into this setting and work with our students.”
The new skills that they have learned may provide them with a base that can help shake the stigma of mental illness. Like adults in the same situation, teenagers may not be willing to come forth with their problems because people might think that they are crazy. Kment said that the classes can help with taking away that stigma.
“One of the things that they learn is to listen non-judgmentally,” Kment said. “When I’m working with youth, I don’t approach it as if it was a mental health issue, I’m always checking, ‘Are you OK? I’ve just noticed this.’ I’m their school counselor checking in on them. If they’ve had a couple of bad days, I’ll just check in on them.”
Kment said that while some students have mental health issues, there isn’t anything approaching an epidemic of mental health problems among students in Schuyler. Still, she wants staff to be on the lookout for students who may be having problems and work towards fixing them and the stigma that goes along with that.
“If we can have people take away that stigma, I think we can have more people understand that there are those out there and you don’t have to be seeing a counselor for the rest of your life,” Kment said. “There’s recovery, there’s hope out there and you can work through those things and move on with your life.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.