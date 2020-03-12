Training helps staff with students' mental health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We are very fortunate to have mental health providers that come and work with us in a school setting,” Kment said. “We refer out to them and they can come into this setting and work with our students.”

The new skills that they have learned may provide them with a base that can help shake the stigma of mental illness. Like adults in the same situation, teenagers may not be willing to come forth with their problems because people might think that they are crazy. Kment said that the classes can help with taking away that stigma.

“One of the things that they learn is to listen non-judgmentally,” Kment said. “When I’m working with youth, I don’t approach it as if it was a mental health issue, I’m always checking, ‘Are you OK? I’ve just noticed this.’ I’m their school counselor checking in on them. If they’ve had a couple of bad days, I’ll just check in on them.”

Kment said that while some students have mental health issues, there isn’t anything approaching an epidemic of mental health problems among students in Schuyler. Still, she wants staff to be on the lookout for students who may be having problems and work towards fixing them and the stigma that goes along with that.