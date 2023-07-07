The Columbus Community Hospital will host another monthly cooking class 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 11 at the Columbus Wellness Center, 3912 38th St., in the multipurpose room, and the theme will be "Fiber Variety." The cost is $15 per person, and class size is limited, so register by calling 402-562-4462. This class will be led by Columbus Community Hospital dietitians, Joan Plummer and Susan Olmer.
