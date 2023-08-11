In the Article "Shining a spotlight on Columbus" in the Columbus Days coverage in the Aug. 8 Columbus Telegram edition, there are some errors that need correcting.

The quote from Director of Marketing and Communications at the chamber, Ginger Willard's quote about happenings should have read: “Columbus Days has a jam-packed schedule. Honestly, there are so many amazing events that it's hard to choose just a few to highlight - I wish everyone could attend them all,” Willard said. “But if you're looking for some traditional favorites that are an absolute must-see, make sure not to miss the BBQ Classic, Street Dances, and the Parades. And yes, the Friday Night Parade is back by popular demand!”

The adult cornhole tournament was named as a new event but it is the fifth annual tournament. Cash prizes were said to be for both the teen and adult competitions but only the adults can win cash prizes. Teens are able to win prizes from HomeGrown Nutrition, Pizza Ranch, Runza and Tropical Smoothie Café.

Costumes were listed as a requirement for the tournament, but costumes are encouraged, not required.

Another new event that was not listed is the Paul Kozak Polka Band performing on Sunday.

The Night Parade on Friday, Aug. 11, starts at 9:30 p.m.

Other musical performances not listed in the article are VoiceHouse at 10 a.m.; Joe Cockson at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The Teen Karaoke and Dance takes from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

More information about the event can be found on columbusdays.com.