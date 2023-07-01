In the July 1 article titled "100 fathoms down," it is incorrectly stated that the U.S.S. Chivo was near Jamaica, Key West and Cuba in the Pacific Ocean. These locations are in the Atlantic. The Telegram regrets this error and it has been amended.
