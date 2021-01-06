Cougar girls blast Bulldogs

The lead jumped to an insurmountable 27-3 at halftime.

"A lot of the girls we expect to perform well for us, did. Our four seniors combined for 36 points, which is a great night on their part," Boshart said. "Chloe and Josi both got into foul trouble early in the game, but once they came back in during the second quarter, they got in the flow and didn't force anything and just let the game come to them.

"We were able to work in our whole bench, so they all gained some valuable experience and now have the opportunity to see themselves on film."

Junior Trinity Boden led Osceola with five points. The Bulldogs only created 21 shots and gave it away 27 times.

Cross County was coming off a loss in the title game of the Runza Holiday Classic to Wood River 51-46. The Cougars improved to 8-2 while the Bulldogs dropped to 3-6.

"This group doesn't dwell on the past. They understand the mindset is 'Next game,'" Boshart said. "After wins, we'll talk about what we did well and we'll talk about replicating it. After losses we'll talk about what we can improve upon and work to fix it. Every game is a new opportunity."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.