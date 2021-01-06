Cougar girls blast Bulldogs

Cross County girls basketball allowed its second-lowest total of the season and rolled over rival Osceola in a 51-18 road win on Tuesday night.
The 18 points allowed is 10 points behind a 46-8 win over Shelby-Rising City in the second game of the year. For a program that prides itself on defense, and has built an identity on that side of the court, Cross County is again finding success by dictating the pace and physicality of the game.
The Cougars are allowed 31.6 points per game against this season after giving up 29.8 last season.
"You always want to have momentum on your side. Osceola is an improved team with some nice young talent, and they are a group that plays hard," Cross County coach Mitch Boshart said. "We wanted to use our experience to our advantage, and we were able to do that by controlling the tempo and the flow of the game, which was one of our goals going in."
Cross County gave up just two points in the first quarter and led by 17 after the first eight minutes. The Cougars used the press to create turnovers then got the ball inside to senior Erica Stratman. She led all players with 15 points.
When the defense began to collapse down on Stratman, Jacy Mentink, Cortlyn Schaefer and Shyanne Anderson hit 3-pointers. That trio each had a make in the first quarter. Cross County added two more later on.
The lead jumped to an insurmountable 27-3 at halftime.
"A lot of the girls we expect to perform well for us, did. Our four seniors combined for 36 points, which is a great night on their part," Boshart said. "Chloe and Josi both got into foul trouble early in the game, but once they came back in during the second quarter, they got in the flow and didn't force anything and just let the game come to them.
"We were able to work in our whole bench, so they all gained some valuable experience and now have the opportunity to see themselves on film."
Junior Trinity Boden led Osceola with five points. The Bulldogs only created 21 shots and gave it away 27 times.
Cross County was coming off a loss in the title game of the Runza Holiday Classic to Wood River 51-46. The Cougars improved to 8-2 while the Bulldogs dropped to 3-6.
"This group doesn't dwell on the past. They understand the mindset is 'Next game,'" Boshart said. "After wins, we'll talk about what we did well and we'll talk about replicating it. After losses we'll talk about what we can improve upon and work to fix it. Every game is a new opportunity."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.