County board approves Keno, holds on courthouse restrictions

The motion passed with unanimous consent from the seven-member board. Engdahl wasn't certain exactly how many county businesses might begin working with NCG but was aware of four that were in favor of the measure passing: Shadows Restaurant and Pub, The Elks Country Club, Shenanigan's and Klub 81 near Humphrey.

In the 31 years since NCG was formed, the organization has raised $40 million for local communities, according to information on the NCG website.

Partnering with other bars and restaurants is what makes Lotto Nebraska successful, Schumacher said. As a group, the hundreds of locations that offer keno across the state can better absorb losses and share profits.

"It functions as a large insurance company, and enables smaller operations of a limited number of bars, or maybe one bar, to have the benefits of being part of being a large volume of play," Schumacher said.

A big win at one location is spread out among many to lessen the shock to the system. Additionally, unlucky players at one location where there may be a surplus of funds adds to a reserve that is also shared among the members of NCG.