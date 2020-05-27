County board approves Keno, holds on courthouse restrictions

The Platte County Board of Supervisors listened to a presentation from Nebraska Cooperative Government (NCG) on Tuesday morning and entered into an agreement with the organization for the rights to keno on a county-wide basis.
The agreement allows Lotto Nebraska, which manages the keno system for NCG, to set up its system with businesses in Platte County outside Columbus city limits.
The presentation, vote and approval by the board is the result of a local ballot measure approved by voters two weeks ago during May 12 primary. Previously, only businesses within Columbus, and other cities in the county with approved keno gambling, had the ability to offer keno gaming.
Voters approved the measure by more than a 2-to-1 margin.
Legal counsel for NCG, Bill Kurtenbach, made the presentation. NCG President Paul Schumacher said that Platte County, like the City of Columbus, will receive 10% of all money wagered on Lotto Nebraska gaming.
"That’s the bottom line on it," he said. "The county board, by joining the cooperative, authorized us to work with any bar in the county that wants to work with us to have keno."
County Board Chairman Jerry Engdahl said the presentation and understanding of the agreement was fairly straightforward.
"I think we pretty much knew what it was. It’s like the agreement with the city," he said. "There was really no problem with it."
The motion passed with unanimous consent from the seven-member board. Engdahl wasn't certain exactly how many county businesses might begin working with NCG but was aware of four that were in favor of the measure passing: Shadows Restaurant and Pub, The Elks Country Club, Shenanigan's and Klub 81 near Humphrey.
In the 31 years since NCG was formed, the organization has raised $40 million for local communities, according to information on the NCG website.
Partnering with other bars and restaurants is what makes Lotto Nebraska successful, Schumacher said. As a group, the hundreds of locations that offer keno across the state can better absorb losses and share profits.
"It functions as a large insurance company, and enables smaller operations of a limited number of bars, or maybe one bar, to have the benefits of being part of being a large volume of play," Schumacher said.
A big win at one location is spread out among many to lessen the shock to the system. Additionally, unlucky players at one location where there may be a surplus of funds adds to a reserve that is also shared among the members of NCG.
"We basically do just like we did in the City of Columbus or Schuyler or any number of towns across the state," Schumacher said. "If they want keno, we install the machine in their operation, bring the big jackpot to them and assure legal compliance and lottery compliance with the system that keeps everybody out of trouble and making money."
Courthouse restrictions remain in place
The Platte County Courthouse has been operating with a call first policy since March when schools, businesses and churches began closing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following Tuesday's county board meeting, it will remain that way -- at least until the next meeting.
"Platte County is kind of one of the hot spots in the state," Engdahl said. "Sure, it will relax one day, but not now while we’re getting more cases."
Those who have business to conduct at the courthouse should call ahead to the necessary department. From that conversation it will be determined if the matter can be solved over the phone, on an electronic device or in person. If in-person, visitors will come to the main entrance and wait as a deputy sheriff calls the proper office.
"The consensus was, we’ll continue to do what we’re doing," Engdahl said.
The board meets again in two weeks, where it may reconsider the matter and begin to loosen restrictions or keep the guidelines in place.
"Like everybody," Engdahl said, "we will gather information, we will be informed of things by East-Central (District Health District), by the governor; we listen to what they have to say."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
