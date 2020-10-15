COVID numbers increasing, schools respond

On Oct. 7, Four Corners Health Department reported a record-breaking 49 COVID-19 cases within its jurisdiction in a single day, the department's highest number of daily cases as of The Banner-Press' latest print deadline.
Four Corners' district encompasses Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties.
“We’ve just had an awful lot of cases in all age groups here in the couple weeks. So you see it all over in the community, really. I had hoped it wouldn’t jump quite this fast. I was hoping we would have a little more time to ease into bigger numbers,” Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall said.
Four Corners updates its COVID-19 risk dial every Friday, and on Oct. 2, it passed from yellow -- moderate risk -- into orange -- elevated risk. On Oct. 9, it was still orange.
“Our numbers started to kind of go up after we had schools in session. And once that Phase IV (of Directed Health Measures) hit, we’ve really seen toward the end of the summer people are just kind of got lax on some of the things,” McDougall said. “And now it’s reflected in our numbers.”
An increase in cases was anticipated in the fall and winter due to colder weather and a return to regular flu season. But, McDougall said the current rise in cases has more to do with people not following public health guidelines and participating in gatherings at weddings, festivals and churches.
“That seems to be a real fire starter and you get a lot of positives,” McDougall said.
The advice for dealing with COVID-19 remains the same – stay home if you feel sick, check your temperature, wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart and wash your hands well and often.
“We’re trying to get people to take some precautions. I know people are tired of dealing with COVID and all this, but it’s more important now than ever to get that distance between people and wash their hands and wear their face coverings,” McDougall said.
Residents with positive cases come in bunches, McDougall said.
“Once one person in the family turns positive, we see it pretty easily goes through all the people in the household,” McDougall said.
As COVID-19 passes through families, McDougall said she believes it is reaching members of older age groups. For that reason, she suggests people hold off on visiting their older relatives for the time being.
“We’re seeing mostly that the people who are testing positive are older age groups. And it’s much more dangerous for them to have it. The older you get the more risk there is,” McDougall said.
She said COVID-19 can be missed easily in children, who often have fewer or less dramatic symptoms.
“With a lot of kids, it looks like allergies,” McDougall added.
Although COVID-19 can be harder to spot in children, McDougall said they are still getting it.
“I feel like we’re missing a lot of cases in the schools,” McDougall said. “If our children were getting as sick as a lot of our older adults, it would be a very different pandemic.”
With respect to schools, districts in Butler County have announced changes to health measures in response to rising cases of COVID-19 and the change in the risk dial.
An Oct. 2 post on the East Butler Public Schools Facebook page announced the district would be following Four Corners' lead and move into orange.
"Based on what we had been seeing the last couple of weeks, we felt that was in the best interest," East Butler Superintendent Michael Eldridge said.
All East Butler students and staff must wear masks at all times during school and masks are required at school events.
David City Public Schools (DCPS) Superintendent Chad Denker said DCPS began requiring masks during school a week and a half earlier on Sept. 22.
“We’ve been watching the Four Corners numbers, in Butler County especially, increase. And we just felt like, to protect our kids and staff we needed to make some changes," Denker said.
After Four Corners moved the risk dial to orange, DCPS began requiring masks at all school events.
“That was as a direct result of the number of cases in the county and Four Corners going orange. We felt like we just needed to make even another step in keeping our kids and staff safe,” Denker said.
DCPS' first school event following that decision was a Friday football game with Aquinas Catholic School. When Denker spoke to The Banner-Press on Oct. 7, he said DCPS had sent information about the mask rule to Aquinas and posted about it on social media.
Denker said the district was planning to have signs at the gates into the stadium and would be selling disposable masks.
“But it’s pretty common for schools, anymore, to require masks to go to events so most people are already doing it anyway,” Denker said.
