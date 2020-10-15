COVID numbers increasing, schools respond

On Oct. 7, Four Corners Health Department reported a record-breaking 49 COVID-19 cases within its jurisdiction in a single day, the department's highest number of daily cases as of The Banner-Press' latest print deadline.

Four Corners' district encompasses Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties.

“We’ve just had an awful lot of cases in all age groups here in the couple weeks. So you see it all over in the community, really. I had hoped it wouldn’t jump quite this fast. I was hoping we would have a little more time to ease into bigger numbers,” Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall said.

Four Corners updates its COVID-19 risk dial every Friday, and on Oct. 2, it passed from yellow -- moderate risk -- into orange -- elevated risk. ​On Oct. 9, it was still orange.

“Our numbers started to kind of go up after we had schools in session. And once that Phase IV (of Directed Health Measures) hit, we’ve really seen toward the end of the summer people are just kind of got lax on some of the things,” McDougall said. “And now it’s reflected in our numbers.”