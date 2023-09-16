COLUMBUS, Neb. — Trent Crumley has been promoted to Canal Lead at Loup Power District.

In his new role, Crumley oversees canal-related projects from the railroad siphon east of Genoa to the tailrace area southeast of Columbus. He also works on substations and coordinates construction projects throughout the District.

Crumley joined Loup Power District in 2017 as Maintenance Technician for the Hydro Department based out of the Columbus Service Center. In 2018, he was promoted to Equipment Operator and was named Heavy Equipment Operator in 2020.

He is a graduate of Monroe High School. He and his wife, Shana, have two sons, Dylan and Ethan.

ABOUT LOUP POWER DISTRICT: Loup Power District provides reliable, low-cost electricity to customers in Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte Counties and part of Madison County. The District also promotes economic development and maintains five parks.

More information about Loup is available at www.loup.com.