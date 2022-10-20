David City Fall Events

While every autumn brings the same changing leaves and thicker sweaters, autumn in David City still brings with it a new variety of events to combat the usual seasonal changes.

The Hruska Memorial Public Library will host numerous free events for children throughout fall. Throughout the month of October, a jar of pumpkin candies will be available to win if someone can correctly guess how many are inside.

Story hour will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, is from 10 to 11 a.m., and participants must sign up beforehand.

The library will also have a movie event on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 3:40 to 5 p.m. The movie shown will be “Trick or Treat Scooby Doo.”

The cooler temperatures will create the perfect conditions for the Butler County Health Care Center’s Wicked 1 mile and 5K run on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the David City Aquatic Center, 485 S. Ninth St., but check-in is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. There will be prizes for best costumes. The cost is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Register at bchccnet.org before Oct. 20 to ensure correct T-shirt size.

To wrap-up the spooky season, there will be a community trunk or treat on Sunday, Oct. 30. Set up will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Fire trucks will sound the siren at 3 p.m. to begin the event, which will end around 5 p.m. All intersections will be starting points, and the event will be held on Fifth Street from C Street railroad tracks.

Julie Schultz is helping organize the event, which is sponsored by the parent groups of the David City Public and Aquinas Catholic schools. Schultz said they are planning for a minimum of 600 kids after receiving an estimated 800 kids last year.

“This is our fourth year hosting the event, and we felt it was important for the kids and community to see the parents working together to create a fun family event,” Schultz said. “We shut down the street for three hours, so Sunday afternoon has the smallest potential to affect businesses and traffic. We encourage local businesses, groups, and families to host a trunk. There is no need to RSVP to host. Candy donations can be dropped off at the library, downtown Bank of the Valley, Aquinas Elementary and First State.”

The fall events will continue on Nov. 10, as community members bid for locally-made desserts and crafts at the David City Public Schools Eighth annual Dessert and Craft Auction. Bidding will begin at 7 p.m. Front and center tables with snacks will be $20 for eight to enjoy during the One Act performance at 7 p.m. Following, the highest bidder will be announced.

Missy Glodwski is helping organize this eighth annual event that the DCPS Backpack Program puts on to raise funds for their program and support the One Act team.

“We are hoping to secure funds to help feed hungry children and families in our community,” Glodwski said. “It has traditionally been a great turnout. Last year the auction raised the most it ever had. Our goal this year is $10,000, which would provide 40 families a sack of food every weekend during the school year.”