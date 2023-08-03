A little over two years after the decision was made for the U.S. Bank building at 490 E. St. to become the new David City city building, officials held an open house on July 27-28 for the public to come in and see the remodeled space.

Immediately to the left of the entrance, one will find the David City Utilities Department, as marked by an original neon sign from the old utilities building. To the right, a glass window hangs from the ceiling, from the original city building. Behind that lie several city offices, including that of David City Police Chief Marla Schnell. According to Schnell, things just fell into line for the new building to also be the police office.

"The city bought this for the city office, then the talks began that they wanted their own police department again, so it all just kind of worked together," Schnell said. "We couldn't have asked for a better place to store our stuff."

The police department's stuff, Schnell noted, resides in their station on the second floor of the building. They are able to store equipment and evidence, do training, take breaks and whatever else a department might need in the space.

Mayor Jessica Miller was particularly happy to see dedicated storage for records, in old bank vaults, as opposed to the previous setup. The ability to use offices as conference rooms and give the police department their own space, she added, was even better.

"It's nice here because we have the sealed vaults, records are protected, we have more space to work," Miller said. "It's nice to be able to have everyone in one building and not go to multiple places and then it just makes sense to have the police department in here because we have that space."

David City City Council President Bruce Meysenburg said the old location was not ideal in the long run because of the way things were laid out, not to mention the amount of stuff that was in the building. The additional space, he added, was even a factor in the decision to reform the police department.

"They had everything crammed so bad in the old one, it wasn't even funny. Now there's a lot more room to move around," Meysenburg said. "It really helped in our decision to bring the police department back because we didn't have to purchase a new building, we can put everything here in-house, we have plenty of space."

Miller attested to the fact that the previous building was not only cramped, but inefficient for city council purposes at the very least. Prior to the move, city council meetings were in a back room that wasn't dedicated to the city council and was often stuffed with records.

"When you went to council meetings, you had to walk all the way through the offices, the council room was in the back, and it was also the place where people might take lunch, multipurpose, the ladies were jam-packed in there," Miller said.

Meysenburg said that while the purchase is a big purchase for the city, especially with some costs adding on to the initial asking price of $300,000, it was a smart move in the long run because of the cost per square foot being so low even factoring in additional costs.

"I don't think we were looking but when it came up for sale, it was a good price per square foot, that's one reason we bought it. We stuck some money into it, found some things wrong but overall, you can't buy this much square footage for what we paid for everything," Meysenburg said.