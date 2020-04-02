DC historic home saved: City delivers check to receive deed on property

“I know the previous owners had some struggles, and so I certainly feel bad for them,” Zavodny said. “It’s just something that we weren’t able to get resolved and we had to act, and I take no joy in that.”

Although the Board of Zoning Adjustment agreed shortly after the condemnation to give the owners six months to bring the building into compliance and 60 days to empty it, they had only emptied about 50 percent by the deadline.

The council discussed multiple options for the building during its March 2019 meeting but ultimately decided if the owners would not comply, they would have to be forced to destroy the building.

But with a new future for the building, Zavodny said he hopes to start cleaning up the grounds when the weather gets nicer and the auction begins.

“We are working with our lawyers right now to determine what the proper course of action for the personal property that remains on the premises, so we’ll wait to get a file of determination of how to proceed on that,” he said.

Trowbridge said he sees a number of possibilities for the building and hopes that the individual or group that purchases it have an interest in historic preservation and redo the house to its glory days.