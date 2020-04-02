DC historic home saved: City delivers check to receive deed on property

One of the oldest buildings in David City will find a second life as its current owners and the city reached an agreement that will put the house up for bid.
The historic building, located at 715 N. Fourth St., has become run down in recent years, having been listed as a nuisance property by the city in 2009. In March 2019, the David City City Council unanimously voted to raze the home after giving the building’s fourth owners a deadline.
But on Friday, the City delivered a check to the Butler County Court for a condemnation award, allowing it to receive a deed to the property.
“This is the culmination of a long process in trying to abate the nuisance that we’ve been working on for a while,” David City Mayor Alan Zavodny said.
Zavodny said the owners, Kathy and Roger Treat, chose not to contest a value agreed upon by three appraisers. He said the only way the city can get rid of the building is to put it through an auction process.
“Legally, that’s the only way we’re allowed to dispose of properties,” he said. “So I think what we’ll be doing sometime in the near future is to be putting that up for bid and putting up probably a basement price of what we had for expenses to get to that point and look at transferring ownership.”
Council member Dana “Skip” Trowbridge said he’s dealt with the house even before his term as mayor ended 11 years ago and that he felt worn out by the situation.
“I’m happy as a dickens that the city will be more attractive, it will appear to be more progressive to everybody that travels down Highway 15,” he said. “People have commented through the years on what a beautiful old home that once was, and I believe before we’re done, they’ll be able to comment positively again.”
The home, built in 1888 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, is known as the Chauncy S. Taylor House, named after the local jeweler it was constructed for. It is also known as the Richard Zeilinger House, as it was owned by hardware store owner John Zeilinger from 1903 to 1967.
David Wiebe, a violin maker, took over the home from 1976 to 2003 before selling it to the Treats and moving to New York. He noted that the building was in poor condition by the time he moved in, with rotting on its porches and holes in its roof.
“It’s been one of those houses when people drive through town, they take note of it, and that’s why it’s kind of been disappointing that it’s had a rough few years,” Zavodny said. “It’s kind of a landmark that people have noticed always in town.”
As the Treats primarily lived in Colorado, they used the home as storage, with Trowbridge saying he believed it had been about seven years since it was occupied. Building Inspector Raymond Sueper condemned the building in September 2018, calling it “one of the worst cases of hoarding I’ve ever seen,” which led to the council’s decision to take action.
“I know the previous owners had some struggles, and so I certainly feel bad for them,” Zavodny said. “It’s just something that we weren’t able to get resolved and we had to act, and I take no joy in that.”
Although the Board of Zoning Adjustment agreed shortly after the condemnation to give the owners six months to bring the building into compliance and 60 days to empty it, they had only emptied about 50 percent by the deadline.
The council discussed multiple options for the building during its March 2019 meeting but ultimately decided if the owners would not comply, they would have to be forced to destroy the building.
But with a new future for the building, Zavodny said he hopes to start cleaning up the grounds when the weather gets nicer and the auction begins.
“We are working with our lawyers right now to determine what the proper course of action for the personal property that remains on the premises, so we’ll wait to get a file of determination of how to proceed on that,” he said.
Trowbridge said he sees a number of possibilities for the building and hopes that the individual or group that purchases it have an interest in historic preservation and redo the house to its glory days.
“That would be quite a project, and it would be expensive and lengthy, but it is doable,” he said. “We may find an individual or a group who looks into a bed and breakfast facility, which I think would even be better because they would renovate it, and it would have more use to the community and it would be unique.”
With the avoidance of the house’s destruction, Trowbridge said he sees it as a “wonderful win” for David City.
“It’s been a long battle, and it’s been expensive,” he said. “But we saw it through to the end, and good things happened.”
