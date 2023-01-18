Delano, Bice take first at HAC meet, Columbus girls claim two silvers

The Columbus boys and girls wrestling teams were in action on Saturday in the 2023 Heartland Athletic Conference meet with the boys finishing fifth as a team while the girls placed seventh.

The Columbus boys had 10 medalists including two golds. Two Discoverer girls finished the HAC meet with silver.

The Columbus girls also took part in the Battle Creek Girls Invite Monday with three Discoverers winning medals.

Columbus boys

Brenyn Delano and Adrian Bice each won gold for Columbus Saturday as eight other Discoverers also claimed gold.

"Those guys are just dominating. They're looking awesome. Brenyn is just super dominant and has been all season and Adrian's doing the same thing, pinning a lot of guys and getting to the finals," Columbus coach Adam Keiswetter said.

Delano (25-0) started the day with a bye in round one before earning two pins in the quarterfinal and semifinal. The two pins came against Tannor Thompson of Norfolk at 2:53 followed by Madden Kontos at the 2:54 mark.

Delano would claim his gold in the 120-pound first-place match against Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen in a 5-4 tiebreaker. The win gave Delano his second HAC title.

Bice (25-3) would also receive a bye in the opening round before securing two pins in under 30 seconds. In the quarterfinal Bice won on a 14-second fall over Joseph Schaffer of Lincoln Southeast, followed by a 23-second match with Jacob Snow from Southwest in the semifinal.

In the 126-pound first-place match, Bice secured a 5-2 decision over Joshua Shaner of Lincoln East to also claim his second HAC title.

Kaden Brownlow was the next highest finisher for the Discoverers with a third-place medal. Brownlow (16-8) won his first two matches with pins at 50 seconds and 2:38.

Brownlow would fall in the semifinal to Caleb Durr of Lincoln Southeast in a 4-1 decision. He would later bounce back and win his final two matches with a 2:45 pin in the consolation semifinal before claiming third in the 145-pound bracket with a 3-1 decision over Joel Thompson of Norfolk.

Levi Cerny and Liam Blaser each claimed fourth-place finishes with Cerny in the 106-pound bracket and Blaser in the 195-pound bracket.

Cerny (9-15) won his first match in a 5-3 sudden victory before losing in the semifinal on a 14-2 major decision. Cerny would then go on to pick up a pin in 57 seconds in the consolation semifinals before losing in the third-place match to Riley Bishop of Grand Island with a 3-2 decision.

Blaser (22-4) had a bye to start the day and then won with a pin in 3:19 in the quarterfinal before losing on a 5-1 decision in the semifinal. In the consolation semifinal, Blaser would pick up a pin at the 1:45 mark before being pinned by Grand Island's Justyce Hostetler at 2:44 in the third-place match.

A trio of Discoverers would claim fifth as Bryson Huey, Carter Eisenmann and John Bloomquist all won their fifth-place matches.

Huey (15-8) claimed fifth as the 285-pounder for Columbus following a medical forfeit in the fifth-place match. Huey finished the day 2-2.

Eisenmann (7-4) won the 138-pound fifth-place match with a pin at 2:34. He finished 2-2 on the day also.

Bloomquist (3-5) finished the day 2-2 and a 6-1 decision win in the 182-pound fifth-place match.

The final two medalists were Tyler Zwigman and Kasen Grape. Zwigman (9-10) claimed sixth in the 160-pound bracket and Grape (16-13) finished sixth as a 170-pounder.

Columbus girls

The Discoverers were in action Saturday and Monday. Diana Orozco and Ella May Shevlin medaled at each event taking silver Saturday and claiming sixth Monday.

"We only had two girls (Saturday), we have a lot of injuries on the girls' side and they both took second as the first-ever conference medalists on the girls' side so that's kind of cool," Keiswetter said.

Orozco (13-8) finished Monday with a loss in the fifth-place match to Ziomara Ruiz in 54 seconds. Orozco started the day with a pin in the quarterfinal in 2:49 over Lana Hitz of Wahoo. She would then lose the next two matches with a 4-0 decision for Paola Vergara of O'Neill in the consolation semifinal before being pinned in 4:24 by Ord's Sierra Kluthe.

In HAC action on Saturday, Orozco received a bye in the quarterfinal before besting Sheccid Vallin of Fremont with a pin at 2:59. She would fall to Cladis Lucas-Escobarin in the 155-pound first-place match.

May Shevlin (13-9) won by forfeit to start Monday's invite and would go on to lose three straight matches, the first in the semifinal to Madelynne Jakubowski of O'Neill winning on a 49-second pinfall. Katelyn Gubbels of Pierce would also pin Shevlin in 51 seconds in the consolation semifinals before Canton's Natalia Long would pick up a 12-5 decision in the 170-pound fifth-place match.

On Saturday, May Shevlin received a bye in the quarterfinal and picked up a pin in 5:03 over Carson Shank of Lincoln East in the semifinal. May Shevlin would then fall in 36 seconds in the 170-pound first-place match to Meghan Hixon of Grand Island.

Marissa Anderson (15-9) also placed sixth for the Discoverers Monday after receiving a bye in the quarterfinal before getting injured in the semifinal.

Both the Discoverer boys and girls were in action Tuesday night at Omaha North.

The boys' next meet is scheduled for Tuesday at home for a dual against Kearney. The Columbus girls will be back in action on Jan. 28 for the Norfolk Girls Invitational.